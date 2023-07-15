Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Smart TV Deals to Choose From

Amazon Prime members can avail huge discounts and exclusive deals during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, which kicked off at midnight on July 15. The sale will last for two days — July 15 and 16, and will only be available for Prime members. Non-prime members can subscribe to Prime services to avail the benefits of the ongoing sale. Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sale event has up to 50 percent discounts on smart TVs, in different display sizes. These include smart TVs from some of the most reliable brands including LG, Samsung, and Mi among others.

Interested users can also get an instant 10 percent discount on select SBI and ICICI bank cards. To get these products at an even cheaper price, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 also provides exchange offers. Buyers can exchange their old product and get a discount on the purchase of the new device.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best deals on Smart TVs

If you wish to buy a 32-inch smart TV for your home, with support for popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, you can choose the LG 80 cm HD Ready Smart LED TV, which comes in a Dark Iron Gray shade. The display provides 1,366X768 pixel resolution, with a refresh rate of 50Hz. It also provides connectivity support with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. Other features offered with the smart TV include support for WebOS, WiFi, and screen mirroring.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,250 (MRP Rs. 21,990)

Samsung also offers a great deal on its Wondertainment Series LED Smart TV with display screen of 32-inches. The smart TV offers a refresh rate of 60Hzm in addition to smart features like screen share, and music system. For connectivity support it gets one USB port and two HDMI ports, which can also be used to connect gaming consoles. This smart TV also supports streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, to provide complete entertainment.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,791 (MRP Rs. 22,900)

Buyers who are planning to purchase a slightly bigger smart TV can opt for this 43-inch Redmi Android Smart LED TV. It offers a refresh rate of 60 Hz with a 178-degree wide viewing angle. For connectivity, it gets a number of options such as dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an optical port. This Android smart TV comes quipped with a quad core processor, built-in WiFi and Chromecast, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. You can also select to install from over 5,000 apps available on the Play Store.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 42,990)

For a slightly bigger TV unit, this Mi X series Android LED TV with display size of 50 inches can be a perfect companion. Users can also select from 43-inches and 55-inches display option, with a slight difference in the price. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV offers 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree of wide viewing angle. Apart from connectivity options mentioned in the previous product, this TV also includes support for ethernet and 3.5mm earphone jack. For the safety of your kids, the TV also comes with a kids mode that offers parental lock. It has over 300 free live channels and more than 10,000 Play Store apps to choose from. The Mi TV X is powered by a quad core A55 CPU processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 30,499 (MRP Rs. 44,999)

Another great option in the 43-inch display size is this smart TV from Samsung in the Dynamic Crystal 4K series that offers ultra-HD resolution. Three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Ethernet, WiFi and Bluetooth are some of the connectivity options on this smart TV, which also features a filmmaker mode. This Samsung smart TV also gets a built-in voice assistant and support for almost all streaming services.

Buy now at: Rs. 41,490 (MRP Rs. 57,900)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.