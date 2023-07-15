Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Top Deals on Alexa Compatible Devices for a Smart Home

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here with discounts that will let you upgrade your house to a smart home with these Alexa-compatible smart devices.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2023 15:50 IST
Upgrade to a smart house with Alexa-friendly devices, available at impressive discounts

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2023 will let you buy smart home devices at a discount
  • These devices include smart door cameras, smart speakers, and cleaners
  • The ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale ends on July 16

Upgrading to a smart home can be expensive, but thanks to the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale, you can do so without burning a huge hole in the pocket. The e-commerce website is offering deals Alexa-compatible devices — both top selling as well as new launches — at impressive discounts. With additional exchange, bank card, and cashback offers, your final price is likely to drop lower than expected. We have compiled below a list of interactive Alexa friendly devices and appliances which respond to voice commands and can be controlled via apps, even while you are not at home. Grab the offers before the sale concludes on July 16 at 11:59 p.m.

Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell

Whenever a visitor rings your doorbell, this device will show you a video feed of the area outside your house, even if you aren't at home. It supports 1080p video resolution and offers an intruder alarm, which will notify you if it senses suspicious activity at the front door and will ring a siren. You can also leave pre-recorded messages on the device for visitors. It will let you select from 36 chime tunes and multiple modes, including Do Not Disturb.

Buy Now: Rs. 5,985 (MRP: 9,990)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

The Fire TV Stick with an Alexa voice remote offers an upgrade over the previous models with new preset buttons and faster streaming support. Like the earlier versions, you can use this Fire Stick to stream movies, television shows, and web series. You can use it for subscription-based platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar, Alt Balaji, and Sun NXT, as well as free ones such as YouTube. 

Buy Now: Rs. 2,199 (MRP: 4,999)

Zebronics Smart Plug

This smart adapter by Zebronics help in the automation of wired devices. You can simply plug it into the socket, connect it to your Wi-Fi network, and then control all your compatible devices with an app. You can even monitor the energy consumptions on the application, and set up schedules or reminders for turning the devices on or off. It supports a wide range of appliances such as television, refrigerator, washing machine, geysers, lamps and more. It supports a maximum output current of 16A.

Buy Now: Rs. 697 (MRP: Rs. 2,990)

Echo Pop Smart Speaker

With this smart speaker, you can play your favourite music, control your devices, search on the internet set alarms, or even make calls with just your voice commands. It can be used both as a standalone speaker as well as a Bluetooth speaker. It comes in four colours – black, green, purple, and white – and sports a stylish look. 

Buy Now: Rs. 3,949 (MRP: 4,999)

Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum

This smart robotic vacuum will help you to clean and mop all kinds of surfaces with precision sensors. Its advanced mopping technology is claimed to offer a high suction power of 3000Pa. It can clean an area of more than 2000 sq ft in one go.  You can also customise it as per the design of your house to ensure efficient cleaning, especially at the corners. Thanks to its scheduling feature, you can also set a time for the cleanup. 

Buy Now: Rs. 26,999 (MRP: 39,999)

CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Home Security Camera

This smart security camera offers both convenience as well as security. A popular choice on Amazon, it offers a host of impressive features such as superior infrared night vision, privacy mode, real-time motion tracking, and voice talkback. Its 360-degree panoramic and tilt vision and a 2-megapixel resolution 1080p ensure clear and crisp video quality. You can also store all your recordings on the cloud for easier access.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,749 (MRP: 4,700)

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Comments

Further reading: Alexa, alexa devices, Alexa compatible devices, Smart devices, Amazon Prime Day Sale, amazon prime day sale 2023, Prime Day 2023, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
