Amazon Prime Day 2023: Top Deals on DSLR, Mirrorless and Action Cameras

Amazon Prime Day 2023 began at midnight and the e-commerce platform's biggest sale of the year that is exclusive to its Prime subscribers currently offers several deals, discounts, and offers. Over the weekend you can sign in to the website or mobile app and avail of deep discounts on several products — including DSLR, mirrorless, and action cameras. These devices can be expensive purchases when they are sold at their regular retail price, which makes the ongoing sale one of the best times to buy a new camera or upgrade your older model.

In addition to these discounts, you can also lower the prices of various products via SBI and ICICI Bank credit and debit card transactions during the Prime Day sale. You should also check the listings for each device, as the bank discounts are applicable to specific products on Amazon.

We've handpicked some of the best deals on DSLR, mirrorless, and action cameras during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale, from brands such as Sony, Canon, GoPro, and Insta360.

Canon EOS 200D II 24.1-megapixel DSLR camera

Equipped with a 3-inch touchscreen LCD display, the Canon EOS 200D II 24.1-megapixel DSLR camera supports dual pixel CMOS autofocus which is claimed to improve performance during live view shooting. According to Canon, the camera also offers a maximum of 3,975 AF points when using manual selection (AF point) and includes support for eye-detection autofocus with the Servo AF and Movie Servo AF modes. It also supports recording at 4K resolution.

Buy now at: Rs. 58,989 (MRP Rs. 61,995)

Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2-megapixel mirrorless camera

This mirrorless camera is equipped with a large APS-C-sized Exmor CMOS sensor that is over 10 times larger than the one on a traditional smartphone camera. It is also supports 425-phase detections and contrast-detection autofocus points that is claimed to keep subjects in focus. You can shoot high-resolution 4K videos, and Sony says that the sensor on the ZV-E10 camera captures 2.4 times the data required for recording at 4K which is used to improve the video that is saved. It also boasts features like one-touch bokeh effects, product showcase, and a soft skin effect.

Buy now at: Rs. 61,487 (MRP Rs. 69,990)

Canon EOS 90D DSLR Camera

This capable DSLR camera from Canon comes with a 18-135mm USM lens kit. It features a 32.5-megapixel APS-C size CMOS sensor with support for 10fps shooting and up to 4K (30p or 25p) video resolution. The camera is powered by a Digic 8 imaging chip and allows users to transfer images to PC via the Image Transfer Utility 2. The Canon EOS 90D is compatible with over 70 EF and EF-S lenses from the company included wide-angle and telephoto lenses.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,89,989 (MRP Rs. 1,44,995)

GoPro Hero 9

With support for 5K video recording, the GoPro Hero 9 is one of the most popular waterproof action cameras you can buy today. It sports an LCD rear display and a small display on the front that can help with framing and offers basic controls. The displays support touch controls and the camera lets you click 20-megapixel photos and livestream video at 1080p resolution with its 23.6-megapixel sensor. It also supports features like the company's HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilisation, and is waterproof up to 33ft, according to the company.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,989 (MRP Rs. 49,500)

Insta360 X3

This action camera boasts features like 360 Horizon Lock for image stabilisation and supports 5.7K 360 video recording. It allows you to capture 4K first-person footage as well as vertical video in 4K resolution. The 72-megapixel sensor can also photos with better detail than its predecessor, according to the company. If you want to shoot wide-angle videos, you can use the MaxView mode to capture 170-degree videos at 2.7K resolution.

Buy now at: Rs. 40,989 (MRP Rs. 51,999)

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini

If you want a compact action camera, then the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is one of the most portable ones you can purchase today. This device allows you to capture 5.3K video at 60fps like a point and shoot camera, while it optimises stabilisation with the company's HyperSmooth 5.0 technology. It lets you capture 24.7-megapixel photos from your videos, and allows slo-mo video recording at 2.7K resolution.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,498 (MRP Rs. 41,500)

