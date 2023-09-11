Amazon Upcoming Sale: Offers, Discounts, Sale Dates, Best Deals and More

Amazon's upcoming sale should bring in big discounts and offers on plenty of electronics. Amazon's last big sale, the Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 ended last month. However, the e-commerce giant has a series of exciting sales lined up with lucrative offers and some of the best deals on items that you may want to buy. Here is a list of all the major upcoming Amazon sales and their likely dates where you can try to grab some of the best deals on electronic items like mobiles, laptops, tablets, PCs, TVs, audio accessories, and other smart wearables.

List of all Amazon Upcoming Sales 2023

Amazon Great Indian Festival

When: Starting September 23, 2023 (expected)

The largest upcoming Amazon sale will be the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. Last year, the sale began on September 22, 2022 for Prime members and lasted almost a month. It is likely that a similar almost-month-long sale may be offered this year as well. Discounts of up to 40 percent could be offered on phones and other accessories. Alongside a number of Kickstarter Deals on its online store, the sale is also expected to see an additional 10 percent discount for certain credit and debit card holders.

Amazon Dussehra Sale

When: Starting October 5, 2023 (expected)

The Amazon Dussehra Sale is the another big sale on the e-commerce platform to look forward to. This sale will likely begin with a wide range of discounts and offers of up to 70 percent off on fashion, lifestyle items and popular gadgets such as laptops, smartphones, etc. Customers may also receive up to Rs. 6,000 quick discounts on credit/debit cards and EMIs, up to Rs. 2,250 instant bank discounts on all banks and an additional 10 percent instant discount with some of the best deals on washing machines, ACs, TV and other home appliances.

Amazon Diwali Sale

When: October 20 – October 24, 2023 (expected)

The Amazon Diwali Sale is likely the biggest sale on the e-commerce site after the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Alongside several ranges of discounts offered on popular electronic items among other products, Amazon will also likely extend an additional bank offers of up to 10 percent on select items.

There could also be a Clearance Sale after the Diwali sale, although the dates for it are still unclear. The follow-up sale could offer up to Rs. 14,000 off on the exchange of any electronic items with up to 40 percent off on certain electronic appliances. Federal Bank, RBL, and AU Small Finance Bank customers may avail of an additional 10 percent off on some products.

Amazon Black Friday Sale

When: November 22 - November 25, 2023 (expected)

Following the footsteps of the Black Friday Sale in Western countries, primarily the US, Amazon is also likely to offer a sale in India on the occasion on a wide range of products aside from electronic items, fashion, accessories, home furnishings, etc.

Amazon Christmas Sale

When: December 21 - December 25, 2023 (expected)

Home appliances like heaters and other electronic items will be offered on sale during the Christmas Sale. It is expected to start from December 21 through Christmas 2023. Customers are expected to be offered great discounts across all product categories.

Amazon End-of-Year Sale

When: December 28 to December 31, 2023 (expected)

As the name suggests, Amazon plans on closing the year with a bang with one of its biggest sales across the whole year. You can expect massive discounts and some of the best deals of all items on the e-commerce site during the year-end sale.

