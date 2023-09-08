Samsung Galaxy S24 series might arrive early next year at a Galaxy Unpacked event and as always, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to debut as a productivity-focused handset. We haven't heard much about the release date of the Galaxy S24 flagships yet, but ahead of it, a tipster has suggested the key specification of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and could pack a quad rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary camera. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to pack a 120Hz refresh rate display and titanium frames.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) posted the alleged key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on X (formerly Twitter). As per the tipster, the phone will run on Android 14 based on One UI 6 and feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC would come as an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that powers the ongoing Galaxy S23 series.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come with a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary camera. The rear camera unit is also expected to include a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, a third 12-megapixel sensor, and another 10-megapixel sensor. The 50-megapixel sensor would be a significant upgrade over Galaxy S23 Ultra's 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies and video chats, there might be a 12-megapixel camera at the front. Like the predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Further, Samsung is said to use titanium frames in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The previous models in the Galaxy S series, including the Galaxy S23 lineup, feature an aluminium chassis.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to go official in January or February of next year. This time, the Ultra model is said to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. We are still several months away from the expected launch of Galaxy S24 Ultra, so readers can expect more interesting details about the handset to surface online in the coming days.

To recall, Samsung's Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were launched during the Galaxy Unpacked event in February this year. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's price starts at Rs. 1,34,999 in India.

