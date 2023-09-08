Photo Credit: Reuters
BSNL balance check can be performed by any customer who has an active BSNL prepaid recharge plan. If you want to find out details related to your current balance, remaining data allowance, and how long your pack will remain valid, you can do so with or without access to the Internet. Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes let you check your balance on your feature phone, while using a smartphone will let you check your balance using the company's official app and also provides additional information related to your active plan.
If you have a feature phone, doing a BSNL balance check is as simple as tapping a few buttons on your keypad. You can perform the same action on a smartphone, but if you want more information, you can download the official BSNL Selfcare app to view details of your plan and your account.
Here's how to do an BSNL balance check on your smartphone or feature phone — make sure to use the right method so you can view detailed information related to your current balance, remaining data, and pack validity.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement