BSNL balance check can be performed by any customer who has an active BSNL prepaid recharge plan. If you want to find out details related to your current balance, remaining data allowance, and how long your pack will remain valid, you can do so with or without access to the Internet. Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes let you check your balance on your feature phone, while using a smartphone will let you check your balance using the company's official app and also provides additional information related to your active plan.

If you have a feature phone, doing a BSNL balance check is as simple as tapping a few buttons on your keypad. You can perform the same action on a smartphone, but if you want more information, you can download the official BSNL Selfcare app to view details of your plan and your account.

Here's how to do an BSNL balance check on your smartphone or feature phone — make sure to use the right method so you can view detailed information related to your current balance, remaining data, and pack validity.

BSNL balance check using USSD code

Launch the dialler or phone application on your smartphone — feature phone users should skip to step 2. Type *123*1# using your smartphone's keypad. Now press the call button to transmit the USSD code. View your balance details and enter additional numbers to access additional information. Start afresh and type *123*5# and press the call button to check your remaining data allowance.

BSNL balance check using BSNL Selfcare app

Download the BSNL Selfcare app from the App Store or the Google Play store. Choose your language and tap Next, then tap Register, fill in the form with your details. Type your phone number and enter the OTP that you receive via SMS. Observe the dashboard at the top of the screen to see your plan details. You can tap the section to see more details such as current balance, available data, and validity of your existing pack.

