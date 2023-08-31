iQoo Z7 Pro 5G First Impressions: Style With Substance?

The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is the latest addition to the company's Z series of smartphones in India. iQoo is pushing the processor and the design as some of the phone's unique selling points. Armed with a more stylish design than the iQoo Z7 5G, should you be considering the new Z7 Pro 5G as your next mid-range purchase? Here's our initial thoughts on the new 5G smartphone.



The Z7 Pro 5G comes with the typical bundled accessories, and this includes a 66W power adapter and a transparent case. The charging brick is pretty big and has a USB Type-A port. The phone is priced at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 22,999, for the 128GB and 256GB variants respectively.

The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G looks very stylish in this Blue Lagoon colour. It's also available in a Graphite Matte colour. It's very light at just 175g and is only 7.36mm thick, giving it a very premium look and in-hand feel. Despite this slim size, iQoo has managed to pack a 4,600mAh battery inside. The body is also IP52 rated to withstand dust and water.

The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G ships with a charger and case in the box

The other highlight is the processor. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC which is built on a 4nm fabrication process and should be very power efficient. iQoo is touting that the Z7 Pro 5G can achieve an AnTuTu (v10) score of over 700K. The phone has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and comes in two storage configurations of 128GB and 256GB, both adhering to the UFS 2.2 standard.

The display also feels premium. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G sports a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, curved edges on two sides, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display is also claimed to have a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and a boosted rate of up to 1,200Hz. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate. As for scratch protection, the display also gets Schott's Xensation Up glass.

The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G has a curved-edge AMOLED display

The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13, and you get many preinstalled apps. Coming to the cameras, the phone features a 64-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera, but sadly, misses out on an ultra-wide camera. iQoo has provided optical stabilisation or OIS for the main camera, and the sensor in use is the Samsung GW3. The selfie camera is a 16-megapixel sensor.

Overall, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G could potentially be decent mid-range contender if design and performance are important to you. We'll have our final verdict on the phone very soon in the full review.

