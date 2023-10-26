Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023, which began on October 8 for all users, has now extended to the Extra Happiness Days sale with exclusive discounts and deals on products across categories. Apart from gadgets like smartphones, laptops and wearables, one can also avail offers on home appliances and electronics that could be a part of day-to-day life. Be it the appliances for kitchen needs like an air fryer, mixer grinder and water purifier, or electronics to ease your work during the festive season cleaning, Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days sale 2023 has something in store for everyone. The sale started on October 22 and will end on October 27.

During these extra sale days, Amazon is offering an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on EMI purchases on the HDFC card. Meanwhile, Bank of Baroda users can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 8,000 on credit and credit EMI transactions. For OneCard users, there is an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 2,500 on using a Credit card or Credit EMI. Additionally, ICICI Bank users can avail of an instant 5 percent and another unlimited 5 percent discount on select purchases. These bank offers are applicable over and above the deal price on the original MRP.

If you were planning to make a few purchases before Diwali expenses start to add up, this is the perfect time to buy everything on your wishlist. As the prep for the upcoming festival season is in full swing, home appliances like vacuum cleaners and air fryers will make your life easy and healthy. The vacuum cleaner will help you make cleaning your home easier, while the air fryer will make your snacks oil-free and healthy. For the winter season, the water heater will be a perfect addition to your home.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale 2023: Top deals on home appliances

