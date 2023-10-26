Technology News

Five Air Purifiers You Can Buy Under Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days

You can avail of bank offers on select credit cards for a 10 percent instant discount during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days sale.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 October 2023 16:50 IST
Five Air Purifiers You Can Buy Under Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series is available at a discounted rate during the ongoing Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days is currently underway
  • Honeywell's Air Touch V2 Air Purifier is on sale at a 41 percent discount
  • Customers should enable online transactions to avail of card discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days sale is live on the e-commerce platform, days after it kicked off the second phase of its festival season sale. During this festive season, customers can avail of discounts on several electronics devices, including air purifiers. As the winter season approaches, many cities in India are affected by smog and other pollution related issues, making this an ideal time to purchase an air purifier at a discounted price, or upgrade your existing model to a newer, more capable one.

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can avail of discounts on air purifiers like the Honeywell Air Touch V2 that is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,296, down from the listed price of Rs. 12,299 on Amazon. Similarly, you can purchase the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite for Rs. 9,999 instead of the Rs. 14,999 price tag on the e-commerce website.

In addition to the discounted prices listed on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days sale, you can further lower the price of these appliances by availing of an instant discount, up to 10 percent, for purchases made using eligible credit cards from select banks. The extra discounts are also available for customers of Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders — a 5 percent instant discount and a 5 percent cashback offer.

Here are some of the top deals on air purifiers you can avail of during the sale — it's worth noting that these deal prices include the available bank offers, so it's best to ensure that online transactions are enabled on your credit card.

Product MRP Deal price (incl. bank discount)
Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier Rs. 12,995 Rs. 8,100
Honeywell Air Touch V2 Air Purifier Rs. 12,299 Rs. 6,567
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite Rs. 14,999 Rs. 9,000
Sharp Room FP-F40E-W Air Purifier Rs. 16,500 Rs. 8,082
Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier Rs. 12,990 Rs. 8,091

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
