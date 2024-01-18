Amazon started its Great Republic Day Sale 2024 last week for all shoppers with offers and discounts on a vast range of product categories. The week-long sale will conclude on January 19. We have already covered the best deals on a wide range of electronic products including smartphones, speakers, laptops, TVs, and smartwatches at different price segments in the past few days. Besides these basic gadgets, the ongoing sale is offering multiple security cameras at discounted rates.

You can purchase indoor and outdoor security cameras in the ongoing sale to monitor and protect your home or office spaces. Some of the models include HD resolution, motion sensor, cloud storage, night vision, and smartphone controls. Xiaomi's wireless home security Camera 2i with full-HD picture, two-way calling, and night vision is currently available for Rs. 2,299, down from the original price of Rs. 4,499. Similarly, TP-Link's Tapo C210 full-HD security camera with Alexa is listed in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 for Rs. 2,099, instead of Rs. 3,599.

Alongside the general discounts, State Bank of India (SBI) customers are eligible to get additional instant discounts of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards and EMI options. Further, customers can avail EMI options, exchange offers, and coupon discounts on select purchases.

You can find the best home security cameras from the options below on Amazon before the Great Republic Day Sale ends on January 19.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.