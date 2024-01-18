Technology News

Top Security Cameras You Can Buy During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024

Amazon Great Republic Day 2024 sale will end on January 19.

Top Security Cameras You Can Buy During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 started on January 13

  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale is currently live
  • The sale will end this week
  • There are discounts for purchases using SBI cards
Amazon started its Great Republic Day Sale 2024 last week for all shoppers with offers and discounts on a vast range of product categories. The week-long sale will conclude on January 19. We have already covered the best deals on a wide range of electronic products including smartphones, speakers, laptops, TVs, and smartwatches at different price segments in the past few days. Besides these basic gadgets, the ongoing sale is offering multiple security cameras at discounted rates. 

You can purchase indoor and outdoor security cameras in the ongoing sale to monitor and protect your home or office spaces. Some of the models include HD resolution, motion sensor, cloud storage, night vision, and smartphone controls. Xiaomi's wireless home security Camera 2i with full-HD picture, two-way calling, and night vision is currently available for Rs. 2,299, down from the original price of Rs. 4,499. Similarly, TP-Link's Tapo C210 full-HD security camera with Alexa is listed in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 for Rs. 2,099, instead of Rs. 3,599. 

Alongside the general discounts, State Bank of India (SBI) customers are eligible to get additional instant discounts of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards and EMI options. Further, customers can avail EMI options, exchange offers, and coupon discounts on select purchases. 

You can find the best home security cameras from the options below on Amazon before the Great Republic Day Sale ends on January 19.  

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i  Rs. 4,499 Rs. 2,299
TP-Link Tapo C210  Rs. 3,599 Rs. 2,999
Trueview 3mp All Time Color 4G Rs. 11,699 Rs. 2,475
CP Plus 4MP Wi-fi PT Rs. 4,600 Rs. 2,355
CP Plus 4MP Wi-fi Full Color Outdoor Smart Security Camera  Rs. 8,000 Rs. 3,199
Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
