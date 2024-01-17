Technology News

Best Deals on Speakers Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 will conclude on January 19.

Updated: 17 January 2024 17:45 IST
Best Deals on Speakers Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will end on January 19

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 started on January 13 for all shoppers with offers and discounts on a wide range of electronic items. The week-long sale has now been extended till January 19. Different speakers from brands like Sony, Boat, Portronics, and Zebronics are available in the ongoing sale with jaw-dropping discounts. We have already covered the best deals on speakers priced under Rs. 10,000. If you are still looking to buy a speaker on a budget below Rs. 5,000, the sale has listed plenty of choices. Alongside the general discounts, State Bank of India (SBI) customers can avail additional instant discounts of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards.

Popular speakers with Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby sound technology and waterproof design are currently listed on Amazon with discounts. Sony's Srs-Xb13 wireless portable Bluetooth speaker is available for Rs. 3,099 on Amazon, down from the actual price of  Rs. 4,990. Similarly, JBL's Go 3 wireless portable Bluetooth speaker with a rugged fabric design is priced at Rs. 2,498, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 4,499. 

Besides the general discounts, SBI card users are eligible to get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon is providing EMI options, exchange offers, and coupon discounts on select products.

Here's a roundup of the best deals on speakers priced below Rs. 5,000 right now on Amazon before the Great Republic Day Sale ends on January 19. 

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
Boat Stone 352 Rs. 3,490 Rs. 1,299
Portronics SoundDrum 1 Rs. 2,499 Rs. 899
Ptron Fusion Party V3 Rs. 4,899 Rs. 1,299
JBL Go 3 Rs. 4,499 Rs. 2,498
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 500 Rs. 9,499 Rs. 3,998
Sony Srs-Xb13 Rs. 4,990 Rs. 3,099
CrossBeats Blaze B24 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,699
