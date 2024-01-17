The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live right now, offering deep discounts on a wide range of products. The sale began for all customers on January 13 and has now been extended till January 19. With two days to go, this could be the perfect opportunity for you to pick up products off your wishlist. The Amazon sale brings lucrative deals on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, large electrical appliances, laptops, Amazon devices and other items among different product categories. We've covered the best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 30,000. Here, we'll take a look at the best smart TV deals under Rs. 20,000. Also, do check out our picks for the best deals on soundbars under Rs. 10,000 to pair with your smart TV.

It's worth noting that interested shoppers can also avail additional bank offers and discounts over the sale prices. SBI card holders are being offered an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI or credit transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users, too, can get welcome points and a cashback of up to five percent. Select products in the sale are also eligible for exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options.

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is offering some great deals on budget smart TVs. These include products from top brands like Acer, LG, Panasonic, TCL and more. The Acer I-series full-HD smart TV is selling for a reduced price of Rs. 15,999 after a 47 percent discount. The TCL S-series smart TV, on the other hand, is available for Rs. 15,990, down from its retail price of Rs. 40,990. Here's our picks for the best smart TV deals under Rs. 20,000 during the Amazon sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.