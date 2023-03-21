Accenture to Acquire Bengaluru-based Industrial AI Firm Flutura

Technology News

Flutura has approximately 110 professionals who specialize in industrial data science services for manufacturers and other asset-intensive companies.

By Press Trust of India with G360 inputs | Updated: 21 March 2023 13:10 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Tara Winstead

Accenture will leverage Flutura's capablities in energy, chemicals, and metals, amongst others

Highlights
  • The deal size was not disclosed
  • Flutura will enable Accenture clients to reach net-zero goals faster
  • Last year, Accenture acquired data science company ALBERT in Japan

IT services and consulting firm Accenture on Tuesday said it will acquire Bengaluru-based industrial artificial intelligence company Flutura.

The deal size was not disclosed.

Flutura has approximately 110 professionals who specialize in industrial data science services for manufacturers and other asset-intensive companies.

"Flutura will strengthen Accenture's industrial AI services to increase the performance of plants, refineries, and supply chains while also enabling clients to accomplish their net-zero goals faster," Accenture said in a statement.

Ireland-based Accenture plans to bring Flutura's capabilities to clients in the energy, chemicals, metals, mining, and pharmaceutical industries.

"Flutura democratizes AI for engineers. This acquisition will power industrial AI-led transformation for our clients globally and particularly in Australia, South-East Asia, Japan, Africa, India, Latin America and the Middle East," Senthil Ramani, senior managing director and Accenture Applied Intelligence lead for Growth Markets, said.

Last year, Accenture acquired data science company ALBERT in Japan.

Other recent AI acquisitions of Accenture include Analytics8 in Australia, Sentelis in France, Bridgei2i and Byte Prophecy in India, Pragsis Bidoop in Spain Mudano in the UK and Clarity Insights in the US.

In November last year, Accenture partnered up with NTT Docomo, Japan's largest telecom company, to fund the country's Web3 exploration with a $4 billion (roughly Rs. 39,113 crore) investment. As part of the collaborative effort, both NTT Docomo and Accenture would be providing training courses for engineers as well as business developers looking to enter the sector.

Web3 has the potential to form a new digital economy with a greater social impact than conventional economies, providing clearly defined benefits and secure environments for success,” said a press statement from both the companies.

