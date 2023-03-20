Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Baidu’s Ernie Bot AI Chatbot Writes Poems but Declines Questions on Chinese President Xi Jinping, Tests Show

Baidu’s Ernie Bot AI Chatbot Writes Poems but Declines Questions on Chinese President Xi Jinping, Tests Show

The Chinese search engine giant last week unveiled China's closest rival to OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 March 2023 16:45 IST
Baidu’s Ernie Bot AI Chatbot Writes Poems but Declines Questions on Chinese President Xi Jinping, Tests Show

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ernie Bot said it has not yet learnt how to answer questions about Chinese President Xi Jinping

Highlights
  • Users can apply for access to Ernie Bot
  • The AI chatbot also declined questions on Tiananmen Square incident
  • Ernie Bot also refused to answer questions on US President Joe Biden

Baidu's Ernie bot can within seconds generate pictures of flowers and write Tang dynasty-style poems but will decline questions about Chinese President Xi Jinping by saying it has not yet learnt how to answer them, Reuters tests showed.

The Chinese search engine giant last week unveiled China's closest rival to OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT and from Thursday allowed users to apply for access to it.

Some analysts and users soon began posting positive reviews of their experiences with Ernie bot, and side-by-side comparisons with ChatGPT, that drove Baidu's share price higher.

Still, there have been questions about how Ernie and other Chinese chatbots in development would treat topics that are sensitive in mainland China, where authorities tightly censor the internet.

Tests by Reuters of ChatGPT indicated that the Microsoft-backed chatbot is not averse to answering such questions.

Reuters on Monday posed several questions to Ernie on Xi, including whether he was a good leader, his contributions to China, and a request for a poem and portrait of him.

To some of these questions, it responded with a two-paragraph description of Xi's education and roles but it declined to answer most of them.

"As an AI large-scale language model, I have not learnt how to answer that question, you can ask me some other questions, I will do my best to help you solve them," the bot said.

It responded in a similar manner to questions about China's 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing's Tiananmen Square and the treatment by authorities of the Uyghur Muslim ethnic minority in the western region of Xinjiang.

At times, it suggested the user switch topics.

"Let's change the subject and start again," read a prompt Reuters received over a dozen times in response to sensitive questions.

Baidu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Such answers were not confined to Xi or topics sensitive in China. The Ernie bot would also produce the same restart prompts when asked similar questions about US President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The bot however, was able to give long answers to some questions about international relations, such as why U.S.-China relations have deteriorated, though it changed subjects again when asked about more controversial questions, such as whether China should use military force to reunify with Taiwan.

The strict limits on political discussion are in line with Baidu's compliance with requests made by the government to censor the results of searches on sensitive topics.

When asked how it approaches sensitive issues, the bot said that it took into account the "relevant laws and moral standards" when judging if a topic can be "openly discussed".

Baidu CEO Robin Li, when unveiling Ernie bot last week, said the chatbot was not perfect and called for users to be understanding of its mistakes, adding that the chatbot would improve exponentially with user feedback.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Baidu, Ernie Bot, China, Xi Jinping, AI, ChatGPT, OpenAI
Honor 70 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 480+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Baidu’s Ernie Bot AI Chatbot Writes Poems but Declines Questions on Chinese President Xi Jinping, Tests Show
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 70 Lite 5G Launched at This Price
  2. Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update Is Now Rolling Out on These Redmi Phones
  3. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  4. Google Camera 8.8 Update for Pixel 6 Series Rolling Out: Details
  5. These Samsung Phones Are Unlikely to Be Updated to Android 14
  6. Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: An Impressive Debut
  7. Airtel Offers Unlimited 5G Data to Prepaid, Postpaid Users: How to Claim
  8. Samsung S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout
  9. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Said to Launch in June; Price, Colours Tipped
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Set New Record for Minimal Display Bezels
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Begins Listing Common Groups in Contact Search Results for Some Beta Testers: Report
  2. Redmi Note 10 5G, Note 11 SE Get Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
  3. FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, US Prosecutors Near Revised Bail Agreement, New Restrictions to Be Proposed Next Week
  4. Crypto Experts Dismiss Ex-Coinbase CTO’s Prediction of BTC Hitting $1 Mn by June
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Outer Display Specifications, More Details Tipped
  6. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Tipped Again
  7. Google Camera 8.8 Update for Pixel 6 Series Enhances Night Sight Feature: All Details
  8. Baidu’s Ernie Bot AI Chatbot Writes Poems but Declines Questions on Chinese President Xi Jinping, Tests Show
  9. Honor 70 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 480+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo Find X6 Leaked Renders Tip Design Details Ahead of March 21 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.