  Apple Working on Natural Language Generation Features for Siri on Apple TV: Report

Apple Working on Natural Language Generation Features for Siri on Apple TV: Report

Siri could soon be updated with support for better responses to queries, backed by artificial intelligence.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2023 11:59 IST
Apple Working on Natural Language Generation Features for Siri on Apple TV: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Siri is said to use a template-based system to respond to use queries

Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly testing AI-powered responses for Siri on tvOS 16.4
  • The same code is also present on Apple's other operating systems
  • Apple is yet to officially announce major upgrades to Siri functionality

Siri — Apple's voice-based assistant for iPhone, iPad, Mac, HomePod, and Apple TV — could soon receive a massive upgrade, according to a report. The Cupertino company is said to be working on a new natural language technology for Siri on an upcoming version of tvOS, its operating system for Apple TV and HomePod. While the technology is expected to bring improved functionality to Apple's voice assistant, it is unlikely that the company is working on AI chatbots to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google Bard.

According to a 9to5Mac report, Apple is working on a new framework for “Siri Natural Language Generation” functionality on the voice assistant. The technology, which is codenamed "Bobcat", was spotted on tvOS 16.4, which is currently in testing. The publication also claims that its findings corroborate a report in The New York Times that the company is developing “language-generating concepts.”

The Google Assistant, Siri's main rival, has developed rapidly over the years, allowing users to get information-packed responses to queries, along with witty and contextual replies to certain commands. The report states that development of Siri has faced challenges as the assistant doesn't use artificial intelligence in any form and continues to rely on a template-based system.

While the new natural language technology is being tested on the latest tvOS 16.4 beta, there's no word on whether it will make its way to the final release that is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. Apple could choose to continue testing of these features on the beta channel.

The report also states that the same code that enables the functionality on tvOS is present on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS — suggesting that Apple could bring the new natural language technology to its other devices as well.

While it sounds like Siri is finally set to receive meaningful upgrades in the way it responds to user queries thanks to AI, it is unlikely that Apple will launch an advanced ChatGPT competitor in the near future. It is also worth noting that Apple is yet to officially announce any details of plans to launch an improved version of Siri for Apple TV as well as other devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and HomePod.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Siri, Apple, tvOS, Apple TV, AI
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Apple Working on Natural Language Generation Features for Siri on Apple TV: Report
