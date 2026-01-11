Technology News
English Edition

Rubin Observatory Discovers Fastest-Spinning Large Asteroid Ever Seen

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory has identified asteroid 2025 MN45, a 710-metre-wide object spinning once every 1.88 minutes. Its extreme rotation suggests it is solid rock, not a loose rubble pile, offering new insight into asteroid formation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2026 16:00 IST
Rubin Observatory Discovers Fastest-Spinning Large Asteroid Ever Seen

Photo Credit: NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory

The fastest-spinning large asteroid ever observed, rotating once every 1.88 minutes.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Fastest spin ever measured for an asteroid this large
  • Extreme rotation suggests solid rock composition
  • Discovery made using Rubin Observatory survey data
Advertisement

In early 2026, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory spotted an asteroid breaking an extremely fast spin record. Dubbed 2025 MN45, this roughly 0.4-mile-wide rock in the main asteroid belt spins once every 1.88 minutes, making it the fastest-spinning known asteroid over 500 meters across. At 710 meters wide, MN45 is about the size of eight football fields. This record was found in a survey of nearly 2,000 newly discovered asteroids using Rubin's powerful new telescope.

Record-breaking Discovery

According to the new study, astronomers found 2025 MN45 in survey data from the Vera Rubin Observatory. It orbits in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and is about 0.4 miles (710 meters) across. This early survey spotted nearly 2,000 new asteroids; 19 of them proved to be "superfast rotators" (spinning in under 2.2 hours). MN45 finishes a full spin in just 113 seconds (1.88 minutes)—far faster than any other asteroid this large.

Clues from the Spin

Such a high spin rate suggests that MN45 is unusually tough. Scientists have calculated that it needs the strength of solid rock to hold together at 113 seconds per rotation. This is surprising because most asteroids of this size are "rubble piles" of loose debris that would break apart much earlier. In general, very rapid spins often hint that an asteroid was blasted off a larger body in a collision. Rubin Observatory will spend the next 10 years surveying the sky with its 3.2-billion-pixel camera, imaging every 40 seconds. It is expected to find thousands of new asteroids during that time.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: asteroids, Vera Rubin Observatory, Space Science, Solar system, planetary defence, astronomy discoveries
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
India Matters More Than Ever: Inside Xiaomi’s 2026 Strategy to Reclaim Market Mojo
Red Magic 11 Air Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch; Could Arrive With 7,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

Rubin Observatory Discovers Fastest-Spinning Large Asteroid Ever Seen
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Apple Watch Series 11 Price Drop Alert!
  2. The Raja Saab OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Spots Giant Antarctic Iceberg Turning Blue as It Nears Breakup
  2. Rubin Observatory Discovers Fastest-Spinning Large Asteroid Ever Seen
  3. Physicists Deploy Quantum Sensors to Hunt the Universe’s Missing Matter
  4. Bha Bha Ba OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About This Malayalam Comedy Thriller Film
  5. The Wrecking Crew OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa Starrer Online?
  6. The Raja Saab OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: What You Need to Know Prabhas Starrer Movie
  7. Joto Kando Kolkatatei Now Streaming on Zee 5: Everything You Need to Know About This Bengali Mystery Film Online
  8. Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 Now Streaming on Crunchyroll: Know Everything About This Season Finale
  9. ISRO to Launch PSLV-C62 With EOS-N1 Hyperspectral Satellite on January 12
  10. Astronomers Discover Shockingly Hot Young Galaxy Cluster That Defies Theory
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »