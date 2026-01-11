Technology News
English Edition

No Doctors in Space: How NASA Handles Medical Emergencies on the ISS

A medical emergency aboard the ISS cancelled a planned 2026 spacewalk, spotlighting NASA’s astronaut health protocols. Crews rely on medical training, onboard equipment, telemedicine, and emergency spacecraft to manage serious conditions in orbit.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2026 17:00 IST
No Doctors in Space: How NASA Handles Medical Emergencies on the ISS

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is pictured attached to the outside of the ISS during a spacewalk.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • ISS crews manage emergencies without onboard doctors
  • Telemedicine links astronauts with Earth-based surgeons
  • Crew Dragon and Soyuz enable rapid emergency returns
Advertisement

NASA's protocols for astronaut health were tested when a “serious” medical issue forced the cancellation of a 2026 ISS spacewalk and led to consideration of an early crew return. The agency notes there are no doctors aboard the ISS; instead, astronauts train in emergency care and rely on telemedicine to consult specialists on Earth. NASA assigns a flight surgeon to each crew to oversee medical training and monitor health before, during and after missions.

Equipment and Emergency Evacuation

According to NASA, the ISS has an onboard robust pharmacy and a set of medical equipment, which are trained to be used by the crews. Thus, when one of the crew members contracted a blood clot, NASA limited the use of medicine to enable the astronaut to survive the journey. Should an emergency arise on on-board care, the emergency evacuation will be considered: visiting Soyuz or Crew Dragon capsules will act as lifeboats, and the crew will be able to undock and land on Earth, where flight surgeons and medics will be ready to receive them at the splashdown.

Training and Telemedicine

NASA appoints a dedicated space medicine doctor (flight surgeon) to each crew that travels on the ISS. These doctors are responsible for pre-flight medical checks as well as monitoring the health conditions of the crew members on Earth during flight operations. Astronauts are all trained as medical responders; each has a pack with trauma kits and ultrasound devices that are used in medical emergencies. Crew members can reach out to the flight surgeon for any ordinary health issues over secure telemedicine connections. This provides the astronauts with all the tools they need, as stated by astronaut Tom Marshburn, "We have the tools to do it."

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: NASA, ISS, astronaut health, Space Medicine, spacewalk, telemedicine, Crew Dragon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Realme Neo 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC Visits Geekbench Ahead of Launch in China
Lava Says Next Smartphone Will Sport a Xiaomi 17 Pro-Inspired Feature

Related Stories

No Doctors in Space: How NASA Handles Medical Emergencies on the ISS
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Raja Saab OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Telescope Finds Rare Cosmic Dust in One of the Universe’s Most Primitive Galaxies
  2. NASA Spots Giant Antarctic Iceberg Turning Blue as It Nears Breakup
  3. No Doctors in Space: How NASA Handles Medical Emergencies on the ISS
  4. Rubin Observatory Discovers Fastest-Spinning Large Asteroid Ever Seen
  5. Physicists Deploy Quantum Sensors to Hunt the Universe’s Missing Matter
  6. Bha Bha Ba OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About This Malayalam Comedy Thriller Film
  7. The Wrecking Crew OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa Starrer Online?
  8. The Raja Saab OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: What You Need to Know Prabhas Starrer Movie
  9. Joto Kando Kolkatatei Now Streaming on Zee 5: Everything You Need to Know About This Bengali Mystery Film Online
  10. Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 Now Streaming on Crunchyroll: Know Everything About This Season Finale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »