Physicists Deploy Quantum Sensors to Hunt the Universe’s Missing Matter

Dark matter, which outweighs ordinary matter by about five to one, remains invisible and a cosmic puzzle. Physicists are now deploying new tools to catch its elusive particles. At Texas A&M, Dr. Rupak Mahapatra's team is building ultracold silicon detectors with quantum sensors to capture even the faintest dark-matter signal. Globally, researchers combine underground detectors, telescopes and colliders to shed light on this hidden mass.

Advanced Detectors Seek the Undetectable

According to the study, Mahapatra's group helped develop the TESSERACT system, designed to amplify extremely weak signals that were buried in noise. Their cryogenic sensors are so sensitive that they might register a dark-matter hit only once a year or less. As Mahapatra notes, the search is “like describing an elephant by feeling its tail”, illustrating the difficulty. This new approach builds on decades of work (from projects like SuperCDMS) to push detection limits ever lower.

Global Hunt and Emerging Clues

The initiatives are increasing across the globe. LUX-ZEPLIN (LZ) underground detector has just finished its most recent run, placing the world-record WIMP particle constraints. Scientists in this ultra-sensitive xenon chamber did see solar neutrinos too, but this was a milestone indicating that detectors are now entering the neutron fog of background events. At the same time in space, astronomers have detected a halo of 20-GeV gamma rays at the center of the Milky Way as predicted by dark-matter annihilation. According to experts, there is no single method and experiments, telescopes and theory are important in resolving the cosmic mystery.