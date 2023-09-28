Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Smart TV Deals Live Ahead of Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale will begin on October 8 and ahead of it, the e-commerce company has made a few deals live. Smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, LG, and Xiaomi with OLED and QLED, and 4K displays are listed with up to 60 percent on Amazon right now. The e-commerce giant has teamed up with SBI Card to offer a 10 percent instant discount to its cardholders during the festival sale. Further, shoppers can avail of coupon-based discounts, payment-based offers, and no-cost EMI options.

The online marketplace has set up a landing page for this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to keep you updated on all the deals and offers on smart TVs. As mentioned, they are listed with up to a 60 percent discount. Not all models are showing discounted rates though.

The Redmi 43-inch 4K Ultra HD TV can be grabbed at Rs. 20,499, down from its MRP of 42,999. Customers can benefit from the additional exchange offer discount, which is capped at Rs. 5,500. Similarly, the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is listed for Rs. 26,999, instead of its original price of Rs. 39,999. The LED Android TV can be purchased with no-cost EMI options as well.

LG's 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 40,990, down from MRP 60,990. Amazon will also offer a coupon-based discount of Rs. 1,000 for this model. The Vu 55-inch Masterpiece Glo QLED TV is currently listed for Rs. 62,999 (MRP 80,000) but it is teased to get a Rs. 3,000 discount via coupons.

Further, Samsung's Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV can be purchased for Rs. 32,990, down from the original retail price of Rs. 52,900. Amazon is further offering a coupon-based discount of Rs. 1,000 to sweeten the deal. Acer's 50-inch V Series 4K Ultra HD QLED TV is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 32,499, instead of the original retail price of Rs. 59,999.

Amazon is offering the 65-inch Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD TV at Rs. 82,990 (MRP Rs. 1,39,900). Meanwhile, the 55-inch Hisense U7H TV is listed for Rs. 25,999 instead of MRP 69,999 and TCL's 40-inch S series TV can be purchased for Rs. 16,990, down from MRP 40,990.

All these TV models can be purchased with no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail cashback and welcome rewards on each purchase.

As the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale kicks off on October 8, the e-commerce giant might update all the deals and offers on the website. Customers with Amazon Prime membership will get early access to the Great Indian Festival sale.

