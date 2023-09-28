Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Smart TV Deals Live Ahead of Sale

Amazon is offering up to 60 percent discount on smart TVs.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 September 2023 18:51 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Smart TV Deals Live Ahead of Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung's Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV can be grabbed for Rs. 32,990

Highlights
  • Redmi 43-inch 4K Ultra HD TV can be grabbed for Rs. 20,499
  • A few smart TV offers are listed as Amazon Cricket Fever deals now
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival will start next week
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale will begin on October 8 and ahead of it, the e-commerce company has made a few deals live. Smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, LG, and Xiaomi with OLED and QLED, and 4K displays are listed with up to 60 percent on Amazon right now. The e-commerce giant has teamed up with SBI Card to offer a 10 percent instant discount to its cardholders during the festival sale. Further, shoppers can avail of coupon-based discounts, payment-based offers, and no-cost EMI options.

The online marketplace has set up a landing page for this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to keep you updated on all the deals and offers on smart TVs. As mentioned, they are listed with up to a 60 percent discount. Not all models are showing discounted rates though.

The Redmi 43-inch 4K Ultra HD TV can be grabbed at Rs. 20,499, down from its MRP of 42,999. Customers can benefit from the additional exchange offer discount, which is capped at Rs. 5,500. Similarly, the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is listed for Rs. 26,999, instead of its original price of Rs. 39,999. The LED Android TV can be purchased with no-cost EMI options as well.

LG's 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 40,990, down from MRP 60,990. Amazon will also offer a coupon-based discount of Rs. 1,000 for this model. The Vu 55-inch Masterpiece Glo QLED TV is currently listed for Rs. 62,999 (MRP 80,000) but it is teased to get a Rs. 3,000 discount via coupons.

Further, Samsung's Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV can be purchased for Rs. 32,990, down from the original retail price of Rs. 52,900. Amazon is further offering a coupon-based discount of Rs. 1,000 to sweeten the deal. Acer's 50-inch V Series 4K Ultra HD QLED TV is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 32,499, instead of the original retail price of Rs. 59,999.

Amazon is offering the 65-inch Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD TV at Rs. 82,990 (MRP Rs. 1,39,900). Meanwhile, the 55-inch Hisense U7H TV is listed for Rs. 25,999 instead of MRP 69,999 and TCL's 40-inch S series TV can be purchased for Rs. 16,990, down from MRP 40,990.

All these TV models can be purchased with no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail cashback and welcome rewards on each purchase.

As the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale kicks off on October 8, the e-commerce giant might update all the deals and offers on the website. Customers with Amazon Prime membership will get early access to the Great Indian Festival sale.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Cricket Fever, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Sale Offers, Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Offers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Threads by Meta Could Soon Allow Users to Delete Account Without Deleting Instagram
Binance Crypto Exchange to Sell Its Russia Business to CommEX for Undisclosed Amount

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Smart TV Deals Live Ahead of Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 India Dates Are Now Official
  2. Oppo A18 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Sony WF-1000XM5 With Advanced ANC Launched in India at This Price
  4. Google Pixel 8 Pro Alleged Live Images Reveal Major Design Upgrade
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Max Ranks Second on DxOMark Camera Test Behind This Phone
  6. OnePlus Pad Go Display Details Out Ahead of India Launch
  7. Oppo Find N3 Flip Could Launch Soon in India; Suggests Live Image
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Alleged Promo Videos Suggest Hole-Punch Display
  9. Vivo V29 Series Set to Launch in India on October 4
  10. WhatsApp is Working on These New Colours and Icons for Chats on Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto E13 Now Available in Sky Blue Colour Variant in India
  2. Lenovo Tab M11 Design Renders, Full Specifications Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Helio G88 SoC
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Smart TV Deals Live Ahead of Sale
  4. Binance Crypto Exchange to Sell Its Russia Business to CommEX for Undisclosed Amount
  5. Threads by Meta Could Soon Allow Users to Delete Account Without Deleting Instagram
  6. Lava Z4 Plus With 4,000mAh Battery Reportedly Spotted on FCC Website, Design Tipped
  7. HP Partners With Google to Manufacture Chromebooks in India Starting Next Month
  8. PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan Is Retiring After Almost 30 Years at Sony
  9. Oppo Find N3 Flip Live Image Tips Google Apps on Cover Screen, Suggests a Launch in India
  10. Oppo A18 With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display and 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.