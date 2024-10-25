Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale is currently live for all users in India and ends on October 29. During the sale, the e-commerce platform offers a broad selection of products, including electronics, at discounted prices. Aside from large appliances and personal gadgets, smart home items like smart speakers and video streaming devices are available at considerably lower prices. Here, we have compiled a list of some of the best deals on Amazon devices like the Fire TV Stick, Amazon Echo, Amazon Show and more.

In addition to discounted prices, customers can avail of benefits such as coupon discounts and exchange or bank offers, further reducing the effective sale price of an item. Debit and credit card holders from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, BOBCARD, and HDFC Bank can receive additional discounts of up to Rs. 9,000. Users of the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can earn 5 percent cashback, while those using Amazon Pay or ICICI Bank cards can receive a 5 percent instant discount. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to earn bumper rewards worth Rs. 10,000. Readers should note that the sale prices listed below are inclusive of these offers.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is listed at an MRP of Rs. 6,999 and can be purchased for as low as Rs. 3,299 during the ongoing Amazon sale. The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), marked at Rs. 5,499, is available at the lowest effective price of Rs. 3,899. Meanwhile, the Amazon Echo Pop, which launched at Rs. 4,999, can now be availed at a significantly lower price of Rs. 2,450.

Best Amazon Device Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale:

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.