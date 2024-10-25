Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale will run until October 29.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 October 2024 18:04 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (pictured) was launched in India in May

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 is currently live
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get 5 percent cashback
  • Select bank card holders can get up to Rs. 9,000 discount
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale is currently live for all users in India and ends on October 29. During the sale, the e-commerce platform offers a broad selection of products, including electronics, at discounted prices. Aside from large appliances and personal gadgets, smart home items like smart speakers and video streaming devices are available at considerably lower prices. Here, we have compiled a list of some of the best deals on Amazon devices like the Fire TV Stick, Amazon Echo, Amazon Show and more.

In addition to discounted prices, customers can avail of benefits such as coupon discounts and exchange or bank offers, further reducing the effective sale price of an item. Debit and credit card holders from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, BOBCARD, and HDFC Bank can receive additional discounts of up to Rs. 9,000. Users of the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can earn 5 percent cashback, while those using Amazon Pay or ICICI Bank cards can receive a 5 percent instant discount. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to earn bumper rewards worth Rs. 10,000. Readers should note that the sale prices listed below are inclusive of these offers.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is listed at an MRP of Rs. 6,999 and can be purchased for as low as Rs. 3,299 during the ongoing Amazon sale. The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), marked at Rs. 5,499, is available at the lowest effective price of Rs. 3,899. Meanwhile, the Amazon Echo Pop, which launched at Rs. 4,999, can now be availed at a significantly lower price of Rs. 2,450.

Best Amazon Device Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale:

Product Name MRP Sale Price Buy Now Link
Amazon Echo Show 10 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Rs. 13,999 Rs. 7,599 Buy Now
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Rs. 9,999 Rs. 4,000 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Rs. 5,499 Rs. 3,899 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,299 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Rs. 8,999 Rs. 3,099 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Pop Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,450 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Stick Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,699 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,599 Buy Now
Amazon Smart Plug Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,300 Buy Now
 
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Compact, desktop-friendly design
  • Temperature and motion-detection sensors
  • Stable, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Decent sound for a device of this size
  • Bad
  • Tap controls and functions don't work very well
  • 3.5mm audio-out port removed
Read detailed Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) review
Model Echo Dot (5th Gen)
Color Black, Blue, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Pop
Color Black, Green, Purple, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Display included No
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Big 10.1-inch touchscreen, Netflix and Prime Video integration 
  • Unique motion capabilities let the screen follow your gaze 
  • Alexa gets periodic improvements 
  • Superb communications and monitoring features 
  • Very good camera and microphones 
  • Bad
  • Expensive 
  • Sound quality is average for the price 
  • Motion features don’t work in poorly lit rooms
Read detailed Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) review
Model Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
Network connectivity Wi-Fi
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Color Black, White
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo (4th Gen)
Color Black, Blue, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)
Network connectivity Wi-Fi
Display included Yes
