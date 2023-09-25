Technology News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Discounts on Samsung, Nothing, Xiaomi and More Smartphones Teased

Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2023 sale is set to offer bank discounts in addition to sale discounts on various smartphones during the upcoming sale.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 September 2023 13:31 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Discounts on Samsung, Nothing, Xiaomi and More Smartphones Teased

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart is yet to announce when its upcoming Big Billion Days 2023 sale will begin

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale is expected to begin in October
  • The e-commerce platform will offer additional bank discounts for the sale
  • The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale date has not yet been announced
Advertisement

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is expected to begin early next month, and the e-commerce platform will offer deals and discounts on a range of smartphones, electronics, accessories, Smart TVs, and Smart home appliances. Both Flipkart and Amazon usually announce major sales alongside each other, and the latter's Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is tipped to begin on October 10. Flipkart is yet to confirm the date of its next sale event, but the e-commerce site has already teased some of the offers for its next sale event.

Ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale, the firm has published a dedicated microsite that named smartphones from 10 brands that will be available at a discounted rate during the upcoming Flipkart sale. These offers and discounts will be revealed consecutively in the days leading up to the sale, according to the e-commerce platform.

flipkart big billion days sale mobiles flipkart big billion days

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

According to Flipkart's microsite, discounts on Motorola handsets will be revealed on September 28, while offers on Vivo, Infinix, and Nothing smartphones will be revealed over the next three days. Customers looking to purchase a Samsung phone will have to wait until October 3, while Flipkart will reveal discounts on Poco, Google Pixel, Realme, Xiaomi, and Oppo will be revealed on October 5, October 6, October 7, and October 8, respectively.

Flipkart has also revealed that the Poco M6 Pro, which was launched in India at Rs. 10,999, will be available for purchase at a four-digit figure during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale. This suggests that the price of the affordable phone will drop by at least Rs. 1,000.

The microsite also reveals that other smartphones that will be available for purchase at discounted rates during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, as well as the Moto G54 5G, Realme C51, Realme C53, Infinix Zero 30 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G.

Meanwhile, Flipkart has also announced that the Moto Edge 40 Neo, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will go on sale during the company's next sale event. The landing page also includes a "coming soon" teaser for the Vivo V29 series. The company is yet to launch the Vivo V29 series of smartphones in the country.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco M6 Pro 5G

Poco M6 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2460x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Motorola G54 5G

Motorola G54 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.46-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 1280
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, Big Billion Days Sale 2023, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart Sale, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, Infinix, Nothing, Vivo, Pixel, Realme, Flipkart
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Bitcoin Price at $26,200 Trades in Losses, Most Altcoins Reflect Dips on Crypto Chart
Crypto-Related Street Art Gaining Popularity in Europe, Aiming to Stir Awareness

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Discounts on Samsung, Nothing, Xiaomi and More Smartphones Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Full Sepecifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Flipkart Teases Deals on These Mobiles Ahead of the Big Billion Days Sale
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on This Date
  4. Here's How Much More You May Have to Pay Retailers for the iPhone 15 Pro
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, Buds FE Details Accidentally Leaked
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Bank Offers Teased
  7. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7200 SoC Debuts in India at This Price Tag
  8. Realme Teases Upcoming Smartphone With a Periscope Camera
  9. Redmi Note 13 Series With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays Launched at These Prices
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Page Goes Live; Bank Offers Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Packs a Bigger Battery Than iPhone 14 Pro, Reveals Teardown
  2. iOS 17 Modifies Privacy Settings on iPhones After Update? Apple Reportedly Investigating User Claims
  3. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Complete Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of October 4 Launch
  4. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Being Sold at Premium of Up to Rs 20,000 Above Official Price: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A05s Spotted on Google Play Console; Design, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Realme Teases Upcoming Smartphone With a Periscope Camera
  7. Crypto-Related Street Art Gaining Popularity in Europe, Aiming to Stir Awareness
  8. Bitcoin Price at $26,200 Trades in Losses, Most Altcoins Reflect Dips on Crypto Chart
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE Launch Details Accidentally Leaked
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale Page Goes Live; Bank Offers Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.