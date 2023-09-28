Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale date has been announced ahead of the upcoming festival season. The Great Indian Festival 2023 sale will start on October 8, but an end date hasn't been unveiled yet. Amazon Prime members will be given early access to the sale, as always, on October 7 at midnight. The online e-commerce giant is also teasing some early deals and discounts on its website. SBI card holders will be able to enjoy 10 percent instant discount on products. The sale will also offer up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories, and up to 75 percent on laptops, smartwatches, and more.

The e-commerce company has created a dedicated webpage indicating discounts on various mobile phones, accessories, electronic devices such as smartwatches, tablets, and laptops, and smart TVs and other home appliances. Devices from Indian and global brands including Apple, Asus, Lenovo, OnePlus, iQoo, Realme, Samsung, boAt, and Sony are slated to receive price cuts. Amazon sale might also offer its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices at the lowest prices.

The sale will kick off on October 8 and Amazon is likely to conduct multiple sale rounds this year. Customers with Amazon Prime membership will get early access to the Great Indian Festival sale. There will also be additional cashback offers, extended no-cost EMI options, and additional warranties during the sale.

In the build-up to the Great Indian Festival 2023 sale, Amazon has made several Kickstarter Deals live on its e-commerce site. Samsung's Galaxy S23, Nokia G42 5G, Motorola Razr 40, Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Redmi 10 Power, and Lava Agni 2 are currently listed with discounts. Further, OnePlus Nord 3, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, and Redmi 12 5G are expected to be available at discounted prices during the event.

Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer a 10 percent instant discount for customers making purchases using their debit and credit cards as well as EMI transactions during the Great Indian Festival sale. Further, there would be Amazon Pay-based payment offers and coupon discounts.

Amazon's major rival Flipkart is also running its Big Billion Days sale starting October 8 as an eight-day sale event.

