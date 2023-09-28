Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Starts October 8: Top Deals, Bank Discounts and More

SBI card holders will get an instant 10 percent discount during the sale.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 September 2023 12:30 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Starts October 8: Top Deals, Bank Discounts and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale could be a week long affair

Highlights
  • Customers with Amazon Prime membership will get early access
  • There will also be additional cashback offers
  • There will be Amazon Pay-based payment offers and coupon discounts
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale date has been announced ahead of the upcoming festival season. The Great Indian Festival 2023 sale will start on October 8, but an end date hasn't been unveiled yet. Amazon Prime members will be given early access to the sale, as always, on October 7 at midnight. The online e-commerce giant is also teasing some early deals and discounts on its website. SBI card holders will be able to enjoy 10 percent instant discount on products. The sale will also offer up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories, and up to 75 percent on laptops, smartwatches, and more.

The e-commerce company has created a dedicated webpage indicating discounts on various mobile phones, accessories, electronic devices such as smartwatches, tablets, and laptops, and smart TVs and other home appliances. Devices from Indian and global brands including Apple, Asus, Lenovo, OnePlus, iQoo, Realme, Samsung, boAt, and Sony are slated to receive price cuts. Amazon sale might also offer its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices at the lowest prices.

The sale will kick off on October 8 and Amazon is likely to conduct multiple sale rounds this year. Customers with Amazon Prime membership will get early access to the Great Indian Festival sale. There will also be additional cashback offers, extended no-cost EMI options, and additional warranties during the sale.

In the build-up to the Great Indian Festival 2023 sale, Amazon has made several Kickstarter Deals live on its e-commerce site. Samsung's Galaxy S23, Nokia G42 5GMotorola Razr 40Tecno Pova 5 ProRedmi 10 Power, and Lava Agni 2 are currently listed with discounts. Further, OnePlus Nord 3Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, and Redmi 12 5G are expected to be available at discounted prices during the event.

Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer a 10 percent instant discount for customers making purchases using their debit and credit cards as well as EMI transactions during the Great Indian Festival sale. Further, there would be Amazon Pay-based payment offers and coupon discounts.

Amazon's major rival Flipkart is also running its Big Billion Days sale starting October 8 as an eight-day sale event.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Lava Agni 2 5G

Lava Agni 2 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2220x2080 pixels
OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Good display
  • Powerful performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent primary camera performance
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Competition offers better IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 3 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Sale, Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Meta Smart Glasses in Collaboration With Ray-Ban Launched, Allows Hands-Free Livestreaming
WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger to Get AI Assistants; Meta Shows Off Image Generation Tool Emu

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Starts October 8: Top Deals, Bank Discounts and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 India Dates Are Now Official
  2. Google Pixel 8 Pro Alleged Live Images Reveal Major Design Upgrade
  3. WhatsApp is Working on These New Colours and Icons for Chats on Android
  4. Sony WF-1000XM5 With Advanced ANC Launched in India at This Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Alleged Promo Videos Suggest Hole-Punch Display
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Starts October 8: Top Deals, Discounts, More
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Max Ranks Second on DxOMark Camera Test Behind This Phone
  8. Counter-Strike 2 Has Officially Launched, Free-to-Play on Steam
  9. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Full Sepecifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Survives This Durability Test
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A18 With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display and 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  2. ChatGPT Users Can Now Browse the Web as OpenAI Expands Data Access Beyond 2021 Cutoff
  3. PlayStation Plus October 2023 Free Games: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West
  4. WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger to Get AI Assistants; Meta Shows Off Image Generation Tool Emu
  5. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus With an Aluminum Frame Survive Durability Test
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Alleged Promo Videos Suggest Design With Hole-Punch Display
  7. Meta Quest 3 Pre-Orders Go Live, Mixed Reality Headset Starts Shipping October 10
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Starts October 8: Top Deals, Bank Discounts and More
  9. Meta Smart Glasses in Collaboration With Ray-Ban Launched, Allows Hands-Free Livestreaming
  10. Counter-Strike 2 Has Officially Launched on Steam, Replacing CS:GO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.