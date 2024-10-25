Technology News
Updated: 25 October 2024 17:55 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Home Appliances

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is offering an instant discount of 10 percent for purchases using select bank cards

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale is live now
  • Shoppers can avail of no-cost EMIs
  • Customers can avail of additional coupons during the sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale is currently live in India and will go on till October 29. A slew of home appliances and products including air conditioners, washing machines, and refrigerators are available at discounted prices during the sale. Amazon is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent for purchases made using select bank cards and EMI transactions. Other offers include no-cost EMI options, Amazon coupons and exchange offers. 

If you're shopping for new home appliances this Diwali, you've got plenty of options in the ongoing sale. From air fryers, refrigerators, OTGs to mixer grinders, customers can find significant discounts on premium offerings from brands like Philips, LG, and Prestige in this year's Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon has also partnered with ICICI bank, Axis bank, IDFC First bank, BOB, and HSBC bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards. Buyers can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers, exchange discounts and coupon discounts. There are cash on delivery and easy return options as well.

Here are our top picks for the best deals on home appliances on Amazon right now. Interested buyers can also compare prices on other e-commerce websites before making a purchase.

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
LG 9 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM) Rs. 68,990 Rs. 48,990
Philips 750W Mixer Grinder (HL7756/01) Rs. 4,295 Rs. 2,999
Samsung 385L, 2 Star Double Door Refrigerator (RT42C5532S9/HL) Rs. 64,990 Rs. 43,990
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (RAS.G318PCBIBF) Rs. 63,100 Rs. 37,490
Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney Rs. 29,999 Rs. 11,990
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 16,190 Rs. 10,990
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer Rs. 7,995 Rs. 2,577
Dreame D9 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Rs. 38,999 Rs. 17,999

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
