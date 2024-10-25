Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale is currently live in India and will go on till October 29. A slew of home appliances and products including air conditioners, washing machines, and refrigerators are available at discounted prices during the sale. Amazon is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent for purchases made using select bank cards and EMI transactions. Other offers include no-cost EMI options, Amazon coupons and exchange offers.

If you're shopping for new home appliances this Diwali, you've got plenty of options in the ongoing sale. From air fryers, refrigerators, OTGs to mixer grinders, customers can find significant discounts on premium offerings from brands like Philips, LG, and Prestige in this year's Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon has also partnered with ICICI bank, Axis bank, IDFC First bank, BOB, and HSBC bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards. Buyers can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers, exchange discounts and coupon discounts. There are cash on delivery and easy return options as well.

Here are our top picks for the best deals on home appliances on Amazon right now. Interested buyers can also compare prices on other e-commerce websites before making a purchase.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.