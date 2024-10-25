Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Home Security Gear
Amazon customers with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC bank cards can avail of a 10 percent discount during the sale.
Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 October 2024 16:16 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Jakub Zerdzicki
You can avail of discounts on several Wi-Fi connected CCTV cameras during Amazon's sale
Highlights
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale is live on the platform
Customers can purchase home security equipment at discounted prices
Philips Wi-Fi Indoor Security Camera can be purchased at Rs. 1,999
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale — the e-commerce platform's longest sale event of the year — is in full swing, with offers on products that can be used for home improvement. If you're in the market for home security equipment, then the ongoing Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale is one of the best times to maximise your savings, using discounts. You can even reduce the cost of your purchases using eligible bank cards, for an additional instant discount.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: How to Avail of Bank Discounts
While the ongoing sale already brings several discounts on home security gear, there are other ways to lower your final transaction amount. Customers can also use ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC bank cards to avail a 10 percent instant discount on several products.
Keep in mind that Flipkart's Big Diwali sale is also live, with discounts on several products. You can compare discounts on products on your shopping list, before you make a decision. You might want to check card offers on each product listing to see which platform offers a better discount.
