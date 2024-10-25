Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Home Security Gear

Amazon customers with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC bank cards can avail of a 10 percent discount during the sale.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 October 2024 16:16 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Home Security Gear

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Jakub Zerdzicki

You can avail of discounts on several Wi-Fi connected CCTV cameras during Amazon's sale

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale is live on the platform
  • Customers can purchase home security equipment at discounted prices
  • Philips Wi-Fi Indoor Security Camera can be purchased at Rs. 1,999
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale — the e-commerce platform's longest sale event of the year — is in full swing, with offers on products that can be used for home improvement. If you're in the market for home security equipment, then the ongoing Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale is one of the best times to maximise your savings, using discounts. You can even reduce the cost of your purchases using eligible bank cards, for an additional instant discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: How to Avail of Bank Discounts

While the ongoing sale already brings several discounts on home security gear, there are other ways to lower your final transaction amount. Customers can also use ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC bank cards to avail a 10 percent instant discount on several products.

Keep in mind that Flipkart's Big Diwali sale is also live, with discounts on several products. You can compare discounts on products on your shopping list, before you make a decision. You might want to check card offers on each product listing to see which platform offers a better discount.

With that said, here's our handpicked list of home security gear that you can purchase during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale.

Top Deals on Home Security Gear During the Amazon Diwali Special Sale

Product Name Listed Price Sale Price Amazon Link
Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell Pro 2K Rs. 14,990 Rs. 7,990 Buy Now
Godrej Eve Pro Smart Wi-Fi Security Camera Rs. 3,299 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now
Tapo TP-Link C200 1080p Wi-Fi Smart Camera Rs. 3,299 Rs. 1,399 Buy Now
GE Window/Door Alarm (2-Pack) Rs. 2,986 Rs. 2,661 Buy Now
CP Plus Wi-Fi CCTV Security Camera Rs. 3,700 Rs. 1,099 Buy Now
Philips Wi-Fi Indoor Security Camera Rs. 5,295 Rs. 1,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi Wireless Camera 2K Pro Rs. 5,999 Rs. 3,798 Buy Now
Philips Outdoor Wi-Fi CCTV Camera Rs. 7,795 Rs. 3,499 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
Samsung Health App Gets New Medication Tracking Feature on Galaxy Devices, Powered by Tata’s 1mg

