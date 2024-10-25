Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Smart Home Equipments

Customers can get bumper rewards worth Rs. 10,000.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 October 2024 19:21 IST
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) (pictured) was launched in India in March

Highlights
  • A wide range of electronic devices are being offered at discounted rates
  • Customers can also avail of additional bank offers
  • Buyers can also get bumper rewards worth Rs. 10,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024, which is currently underway, has a wide range of items being offered at highly discounted rates. Before the sale ends on October 29, you should check out some of the best deals on electronic items including large appliances, personal gadgets and more. We have previously listed some of the top deals on smart TVs, health-focused gadgets, and wearables. Now, we have compiled a list of the best offers that the e-commerce site is offering on smart home devices.

Over the discounted prices, buyers can take advantage of benefits such as coupon discounts and exchange or bank offers, which further lower the effective sale price of items. ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, BOBCARD, and HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders can avail of additional discounts of up to Rs. 9,000. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can earn 5 percent cashback, while those using Amazon Pay or ICICI Bank cards can receive a 5 percent instant discount. Customers may also get bumper rewards worth Rs. 10,000 during the sale. 

Top Smart Home Device Deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024:

Product Name MRP Sale Price Buy Now Link
Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Rs. 79,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
Samsung 322L Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 59,990 Rs. 37,990 Buy Now
Panasonic 7 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine (NA-F70CH3CRB) Rs. 22,900 Rs. 16,490 Buy Now
Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell Pro 2K Rs. 14,990 Rs. 7,990 Buy Now
TP-Link Tapo D230S1 2K Rs. 16,999 Rs. 6,989 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Rs. 5,499 Rs. 4,449 Buy Now
Xiaomi Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,299 Buy Now
Wipro Smart Wireless Security CCTV Camera Rs. 4,699 Rs. 1,799 Buy Now
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
