Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024, which is currently underway, has a wide range of items being offered at highly discounted rates. Before the sale ends on October 29, you should check out some of the best deals on electronic items including large appliances, personal gadgets and more. We have previously listed some of the top deals on smart TVs, health-focused gadgets, and wearables. Now, we have compiled a list of the best offers that the e-commerce site is offering on smart home devices.
Over the discounted prices, buyers can take advantage of benefits such as coupon discounts and exchange or bank offers, which further lower the effective sale price of items. ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, BOBCARD, and HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders can avail of additional discounts of up to Rs. 9,000. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can earn 5 percent cashback, while those using Amazon Pay or ICICI Bank cards can receive a 5 percent instant discount. Customers may also get bumper rewards worth Rs. 10,000 during the sale.
Top Smart Home Device Deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024:
|Product Name
|MRP
|Sale Price
|Buy Now Link
|Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED
|Rs. 79,999
|Rs. 49,999
|Buy Now
|Samsung 322L Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
|Rs. 59,990
|Rs. 37,990
|Buy Now
|Panasonic 7 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine (NA-F70CH3CRB)
|Rs. 22,900
|Rs. 16,490
|Buy Now
|Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell Pro 2K
|Rs. 14,990
|Rs. 7,990
|Buy Now
|TP-Link Tapo D230S1 2K
|Rs. 16,999
|Rs. 6,989
|Buy Now
|Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)
|Rs. 5,499
|Rs. 4,449
|Buy Now
|Xiaomi Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K
|Rs. 4,999
|Rs. 2,299
|Buy Now
|Wipro Smart Wireless Security CCTV Camera
|Rs. 4,699
|Rs. 1,799
|Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.