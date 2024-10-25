Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale is live for all users in India until October 29. Introduced as part of the ongoing Great Indian sale, it offers a wide range of products at a discounted rate including electronic items such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and home appliances. If you're planning to shop for last-minute gifts for your loved ones, then check out our list of the best deals on tech gifts to consider during the Amazon sale. With Diwali on its way, it is an appropriate time to invest in an air purifier, especially in cities due to the rising pollution levels.

So, if buying such a product is on your mind, then check out the top deals on air purifiers across different budgets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150. With a list price of Rs. 9,000, it can be purchased for Rs. 4,999 during the Amazon sale. Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 9,000 on transactions carried out via ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC Bank cards. Additionally, customers can also unlock bumper rewards worth Rs. 10,000 during the Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale.

Top Deals on Air Purifiers During Amazon Sale

