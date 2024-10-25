Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Air Purifiers Across Different Budgets

Customers can also unlock bumper rewards worth Rs. 10,000 during the Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 October 2024 17:32 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Air Purifiers Across Different Budgets

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Xiaomi 4 Smart Air Purifier comes equipped with a HEPA filter

Highlights
  • Amazon Diwali sale brings exciting offers on air purifiers
  • The sale brings price cuts, bank offers and exchange deals
  • Instant discounts of up to Rs. 9,000 on cards are also available
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale is live for all users in India until October 29. Introduced as part of the ongoing Great Indian sale, it offers a wide range of products at a discounted rate including electronic items such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and home appliances. If you're planning to shop for last-minute gifts for your loved ones, then check out our list of the best deals on tech gifts to consider during the Amazon sale. With Diwali on its way, it is an appropriate time to invest in an air purifier, especially in cities due to the rising pollution levels.

So, if buying such a product is on your mind, then check out the top deals on air purifiers across different budgets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150. With a list price of Rs. 9,000, it can be purchased for Rs. 4,999 during the Amazon sale. Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 9,000 on transactions carried out via ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC Bank cards. Additionally, customers can also unlock bumper rewards worth Rs. 10,000 during the Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale.

Top Deals on Air Purifiers During Amazon Sale

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 Rs. 9,000 Rs. 4,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi 4 Smart Air Purifier Rs. 19,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier Rs. 14,995 Rs. 12,499 Buy Now
Coway Professional Air Purifier Rs. 49,900 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Rs. 39,900 Rs. 32,899 Buy Now
Honeywell Air Purifier Rs. 12,299 Rs. 7,997 Buy Now
FULMINARE Air Purifier Rs. 9,999q Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale, Amazon sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Home Security Gear
US Government’s Crypto Wallet Holding Seized Bitfinex Funds Hacked: Arkham Intelligence

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Air Purifiers Across Different Budgets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Price, Key Features Leaked Ahead of October 30 Launch
  2. Jio Announces Diwali Dhamaka Offer for Prepaid Users With These Benefits
  3. Oppo Pad 3 Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched
  4. Apple Confirms New Mac-Related Announcements for Next Week
  5. Apple Reportedly Cuts Production of Vision Pro Headset
  6. Oppo Enco X3 With Dynaudio-Backed Drivers, 50dB ANC Launched: See Price
  7. Realme GT 7 Pro's AI Features, Colourways Teased Ahead of November Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Introduces Secure AI Framework, Shares Best Practices to Deploy AI Models Safely
  2. iQOO 13 Price, Key Features Leaked Ahead of October 30 Launch
  3. New 3D Scans Provide Insight into Shackleton’s Endurance Shipwreck Discovery
  4. New Patch Device Uses Electricity To Combat Harmful Skin Bacteria
  5. Oppo Find X8 Series Confirmed to Launch in Global Markets Next Month
  6. OpenAI Reportedly Planning to Release The Successor to GPT-4 Before the End of This Year
  7. NOAA's GOES-19 Satellite Captures First Images of Solar Eruptions
  8. Unraveling the Story of Pa 30: A Supernova's Remarkable Legacy
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 May Offer Two Models at Launch: Report
  10. Chinese Company Deep Blue Aerospace Aims to Start Space Tourism by 2027
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »