Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023: Best Offers on Large Appliances

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 80 percent on home and kitchen appliances during the Great Republic Sale 2023.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 January 2023 18:06 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023 lasts until January 20

  • Amazon is offering discounts on large appliances
  • There is 10 percent discount on SBI card transactions
  • Amazon Prime users can access the sale a day early

Amazon Great Indian Republic Sale 2023 sale is set to go live for both Prime and non-Prime members from January 15. However, Amazon Prime subscribers can currently preview the sale a day early on Amazon's official website. Deals, offers, and discounts on the e-commerce platform range between all products big and small up to 80 percent, while also offerings SBI credit and debit card users an additional 10 percent discount.

Here is a list of some of the best deals on large appliances that you can find that includes ACs, refrigerators, kitchen and home appliances such as vacuum cleaners, air fryer, and water purifiers.

Havells Studio Meditate AP 400 Air purifier (Rs. 44,999)

Havells Studio Meditate AP 400 Air purifier can be purchased for Rs. 44,999 after a huge discount of 31 percent on its MRP. Amazon Prime user can avail an additional flat discount of Rs. 1000 using SBI Credit Card for their transaction. SBI Credit card users can also avail an additional 10 percent instant discount on their orders.

The air purifier is equipped with SpaceTech Air Purification Technology TiO2 module that destroys bacteria, fungal spores, microbiological impurities, allergens and VOCs without emitting ozone. The air purifier also has an integrated H14 HEPA filter, while being IoT, Alexa, and Google home enabled.

Buy now at: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900)

LG 8kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Heater

If you were waiting to purchase a washing machine with a huge discount, Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023 is the perfect opportunity. The LG 8kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine comes with in-built heater to wash and dry clothes at one go. With the spinning speed of 1400RPM, the washing machine is being offered in four different colour variants. It comes at Rs. 33,990, after a 35 percent discount on the MRP.

Buy now at: Rs. 33,990 (MRP Rs. 51,990)

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series Smart LED TV

Redmi is offering great discounts on TVs, with its 32-inches Android 11 Series Smart LED TV coming at Rs. 10,499 with a 58 percent discount on the original MRP. It comes equipped with Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and other apps. The TV offers Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet and HDMI connectivity options.

The TV has in-built Chromecast, and packs quad core processor 1GB RAM along with 8GB Storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner can be purchased at Rs. 35,990 after a discount of 30 percent on its MRP during the Great Indian Republic Sale on Amazon. Amazon Prime user can avail an additional flat discount of Rs. 1000 using SBI Credit Card for their transaction. SBI Credit card users can also avail an additional 10 percent instant discount on their orders.

The AC comes with a variable speed inverter compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load. It is also Alexa and Google Assistant ready. The product has an annual power consumption of 1002.72kWh with a 3.9-star BEE rating.

Buy now at: Rs. 35,990 (MRP Rs. 55,400)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon, Havells, Phillips, Panasonic, Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus Leaked Renders Suggest Four Colour Options
