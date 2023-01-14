Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus Leaked Renders Suggest Four Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be launched on February 1.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 January 2023 15:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus Leaked Renders Suggest Four Colour Options

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Galaxy S23 Plus is said to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series tipped to launch at Galaxy Unpacked event
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra may get Samsung's first 200-megapixel sensor
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra design similar to Galaxy S22 Ultra with few changes

Samsung Galaxy S23 series, speculated to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 1, is being subjected to numerous tips and rumours. With about two weeks to go for the official launch, the design of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus models from the South Korean conglomerate's next-generation flagship smartphone series has been tipped through latest alleged render leaks. The alleged images suggest the camera placement, colour, and design of the new flagship smartphones.

According to a report by Dutch pulication Nieuwe Mobile via Engadget, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus smartphone's alleged official press material seems to suggest the design of the Plus moniker smartphone. Meanwhile, another report by the same publication, seems to suggest the design of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra through similarly accessed press official press material.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is seen in the leaked images in four different colour options, which the report suggests could be called Phantom Black, Cotton Flower (Cream), Botanic Green and Misty Lilac. The alleged official press kit images seem to show a 360-degree view of the flagship Plus moniker smartphone from Samsung.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is also seen in the leaked images sporting the same four colour options. The Ultra-moniker flagship smartphone seems to sport a design very similar to the its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which was launched with a built-in S pen. However, there are a few changes with regard to thickness and camera placement. The smartphone will reportedly pack a 200-megapixel rear sensor with a quintuple camera setup.

Meanwhile, the other two variants in the Galaxy S23 series are said to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor.

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event that is set to go live at 11.30pm IST, February 1 on Samsung's official website.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
