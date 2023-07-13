Technology News

Amazon Prime Day US Sales Rise by 6 Percent to $6.4 Billion From 2022 on First Day

To add more customers, Amazon has partnered with travel booking site Priceline to offer discounts.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 July 2023 10:49 IST
Amazon Prime Day US Sales Rise by 6 Percent to $6.4 Billion From 2022 on First Day

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon average Prime Day spend per order rose to $56.64 from $53.14 a year ago

  • Shoppers can find biggest discount across retailers of 16% on electronics
  • Rival retailers, like Walmart, Target are also offering large discounts
  • Amazon offered steep discounts to "positively influence" membership

Amazon's Prime Day two-day shopping event saw U.S. online sales rise nearly 6 percent to $6.4 billion (roughly Rs. 52,500 crore) from a year ago on its first day, as heavy discounts lured bargain-hunting customers who splurged on appliances and toys, Adobe Analytics data on Wednesday showed.

U.S. shoppers have been waiting for the best possible deals and discounts as rising interest rates and food prices have led them to delay purchases of big-ticket items in recent months.

Online sales for appliances jumped 37 percent compared to average daily sales in June, while sales of toys rose 27 percent on the first day of the sales event.

Data firm Numerator said the average Prime Day spend per order rose to $56.64 (roughly Rs. 4,600) from $53.14 (roughly Rs. 4,100) a year ago.

Adobe Digital Insights expects Amazon's event to rake in between $12 billion (roughly Rs. 98,500 crore) and $13 billion (roughly Rs. 1,06,700 crore).

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

To add more customers, Amazon has partnered with travel booking site Priceline to offer discounts as U.S. consumers prioritize experiences over non-essential spending.

In the weeks leading to Prime Day on July 11-12, members of the loyalty program were given access to "invite-only deals" where shoppers could request invites to specific products that they were looking to purchase on deals.

Rival retailers, including Walmart, Target and Best Buy, are also offering large discounts during the Prime Day week. Walmart is also using the week as a way to lure more customers to its subscription program Walmart+ by offering 50 percent discount on annual membership sign-ups.

Rob Garf, vice president and general manager of retail at Salesforce, said that shoppers have now been conditioned to compare deals from various retailers during Prime Day week, meaning rising competition for Amazon.

Garf said that although people are shopping online, retailers are seeing a drop in conversion rates -- the measure of consumers who visit a store compared to those who make purchases.

"That's telling us is each visit is less profitable," Garf said. Amazon offered steep discounts to "positively influence" membership sign ups when Prime Day launched in 2015 and now Walmart is "taking a page out of the Amazon playbook," he said.

Prime Day week deals aren't "just about the initial sale and providing a discount, but it's Walmart and others looking to gain new customers and turning them into strong lifetime value of those customers," Garf said.

International Council of Shopping Centers Chief Executive Tom McGee said that deal events like Prime Day, Walmart+ Week and Target Deal days "drive spending across the board, including at both small and large retailers."

Shoppers can find the biggest discount across retailers of 16 percent on electronics on Wednesday. Apparel is discounted at 13 percent, while toys would be 15 percent cheaper, according to Adobe Digital Insights.

Adobe's Pandey said Prime Day is a chance to stock up on back-to-school items, especially apparel and electronics, whose sales were up 26 percent and 12 percent, respectively, compared to average daily sales in June.

Data from Deloitte showed 69 percent of shoppers planned to rely on Prime Day sales for back-to-school purchases. But that spending is expected to decline for the first time in nine years as sticky inflation hurts non-essential purchases, it said.

Adobe's data relies on direct consumer transactions based on more than 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail websites.

Meanwhile, nearly 900 Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry, Britain, are striking over a pay dispute for three days from July 11-13, coinciding with the Prime Day sales event.

Amazon said the site does not directly serve customer orders and there will be no disruption to customers.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Closest Star-Forming Region to Earth, NASA Releases Image

