iPhone 14 price in India is set to get a discount later this week, when the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale kicks off. The e-commerce giant's biggest sale of the year for its Prime subscribers is set to bring a range of deals, discounts, and sale offers on the latest smartphones and consumer electronics, including Apple's latest iPhone 14 series of smartphones. Ahead of the upcoming sale, Amazon has shared the price of the iPhone 14 when the sale begins at midnight on July 15.

iPhone 14 price in India during Amazon Prime Day sale

iPhone 14 price in India will drop to Rs. 66,499 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. The smartphone was launched in India at Rs. 79,900 for the base model that has 128GB of inbuilt storage. The lower price is expected to be inclusive of a 10 percent discount on eligible SBI bank credit card and ICICI Bank debit and credit card transactions.

This #AmazonPrimeDay, enjoy IPhone 14 at ₹66,499 and Avial other attractive offers. Join Prime now, Start your 30-day Free Trial. #DiscoverJoy pic.twitter.com/hMwSnMyt7a — Amazon India (@amazonIN) July 10, 2023

iPhone 14 specifications, features

Launched at Apple's 'Far Out' event last September, the iPhone 14 is powered by the company's A15 Bionic chip that powered the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models launched in 2021. The handset sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 1200 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and Ceramic Shield protection.

For capturing videos and photos, the iPhone 14 is equipped with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and another 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera for making video calls and clicking selfies. The iPhone 14 also features Apple's Action Mode for improved video stabilisation, as well as improved low-light performance with the Photonic Engine.

For biometric security, Apple has equipped the iPhone 14 with its Face ID technology, which is also found on all of the company's phones since the iPhone X that launched in 2017. Apple does not disclose the battery capacity of its smartphones, but the company says that the iPhone 14 offers longer battery life than its predecessor that made its debut in 2021.

