iPhone 14 Price in India Set to Drop to Rs. 66,499 During Amazon Prime Day Sale: Details

iPhone 14 was launched in India last year priced at Rs. 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2023 13:29 IST
Apple launched the iPhone 14 in a new yellow colourway earlier this year

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 was launched in India in September last year
  • The phone will be sold at a lower price during the Amazon Prime Day sale
  • Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 15 at midnight

iPhone 14 price in India is set to get a discount later this week, when the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale kicks off. The e-commerce giant's biggest sale of the year for its Prime subscribers is set to bring a range of deals, discounts, and sale offers on the latest smartphones and consumer electronics, including Apple's latest iPhone 14 series of smartphones. Ahead of the upcoming sale, Amazon has shared the price of the iPhone 14 when the sale begins at midnight on July 15.

iPhone 14 price in India during Amazon Prime Day sale

iPhone 14 price in India will drop to Rs. 66,499 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. The smartphone was launched in India at Rs. 79,900 for the base model that has 128GB of inbuilt storage. The lower price is expected to be inclusive of a 10 percent discount on eligible SBI bank credit card and ICICI Bank debit and credit card transactions.

 

iPhone 14 specifications, features

Launched at Apple's 'Far Out' event last September, the iPhone 14 is powered by the company's A15 Bionic chip that powered the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models launched in 2021. The handset sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 1200 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and Ceramic Shield protection.

For capturing videos and photos, the iPhone 14 is equipped with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and another 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera for making video calls and clicking selfies. The iPhone 14 also features Apple's Action Mode for improved video stabilisation, as well as improved low-light performance with the Photonic Engine.

For biometric security, Apple has equipped the iPhone 14 with its Face ID technology, which is also found on all of the company's phones since the iPhone X that launched in 2017. Apple does not disclose the battery capacity of its smartphones, but the company says that the iPhone 14 offers longer battery life than its predecessor that made its debut in 2021.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
