iQoo Neo 7 Pro, OnePlus Nord 3, Samsung Galaxy M34, Realme Narzo 60 series and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will go on sale during Prime Day sale on July 15.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2023 17:09 IST
OnePlus Nord 3 (pictured) is one of the phones going on sale in India on Amazon Prime Day

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 3 is a mid-range phone with a flagship-grade chipset
  • The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra sports a large 3.6-inch outer display
  • OnePlus Nord 3 has an IP54 rating and sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is set to kick off later this week and the e-commerce giant's biggest sale for Prime subscribers is set to bring major discounts on a range of products, including smartphones. Aside from discounts on previously released smartphones, the Prime Day sale will also see several new handsets go on sale, such as the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the Realme Narzo 60 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G. Customers will also be able to avail of bank offers to lower the price of these smartphones during the upcoming sale.

Launched last week, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is a mid-range handset that is powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC. It sports a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung has equipped this phone with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, along with a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a large 6,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. The company says it will provide four years of OS updates and five years of security updates for the handset, which is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Meanwhile, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is powered by a much more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and is equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the lowest model that has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The 5,000mAh battery on the iQoo Neo 7 Pro support's the company's 120W Flash Charge technology.

The OnePlus Nord 3 made its debut in India last week, and brings several upgrades over its predecessor, especially in the processor and camera department. Pricing for this mid-range OnePlus Nord branded smartphone starts at Rs. 33,999. It runs on a flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM — which is typically found on much more expensive smartphones. The phone features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Launched in India earlier this month, the Realme Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 60 Pro 5G cost Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 23,999 for their base variants. The latter is also available in a 1TB storage variant along with 12GB of RAM that costs Rs. 29,999. The Realme Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 60 Pro 5G are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. They also pack 5,000mAh batteries with support for SuperVOOC fast wired charging.

Finally, the Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, the company's latest clamshell-style foldable phones, will go on sale in India during the Prime Day 2023 weekend. The Razr 40 is priced at Rs. 59,999 and is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It sports a small 1.5-inch outer display. Meanwhile, the high-end Razr 40 Ultra is priced at Rs. 89,999 and runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, along with a large 3.6-inch cover display that is bigger than any clamshell-style foldable phone available to date. These phones will be available for purchase during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
