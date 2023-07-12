Technology News

Amazon Touts Its Low-Cost Cloud Computing in Generative AI Race

Amazon's rivals Microsoft and Google have marketed higher profile, proprietary technology, capturing mindshare and some business in the sector's potentially lucrative AI contest.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 July 2023 13:12 IST
Amazon Touts Its Low-Cost Cloud Computing in Generative AI Race

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon is marketing the technology of other prominent startups to give customers choice

Highlights
  • Amazon faced uncertain economic conditions in the near term
  • Like Google, Amazon has proprietary chips for AI
  • Amazon's competition has likewise focused on reducing costs

A key way that Amazon's cloud division aims to set itself apart from rivals perceived to have a leg up on artificial intelligence is by competing on price, an executive said on Tuesday.

The AI models behind a viral chatbot like ChatGPT require immense computing power to train and operate, the kinds of costs Amazon Web Services (AWS) is good at lowering, said Dilip Kumar, vice president overseeing its applications group.

A potential boost is that the company, like Google, has proprietary chips for AI.

"These models are expensive," Kumar said at the Reuters MOMENTUM conference in Austin. "We're taking on a lot of that undifferentiated heavy lifting, so as to be able to lower the cost for our customers."

The world's largest cloud provider by revenue faces a tall challenge. Rivals Microsoft and Google have marketed higher profile, proprietary technology, capturing mindshare and some business in the sector's potentially lucrative AI contest.

Amazon's competition has likewise focused on reducing costs and has marketed free previews of such technology, though final pricing remained unclear.

On quality, Kumar did not answer how Amazon's own family of AI models known as Titan stacks up against its more famous counterparts such as the GPT series from Microsoft-backed OpenAI or Google's PaLM.

He instead pointed to other Amazon traits, such as "our specific way of dealing with privacy, our specific way of dealing with accuracy," at a time when concerns abound about what happens to confidential data given to AI and the technology's tendency to generate incorrect information.

In addition, as the cloud industry's biggest player, "more companies of all sizes have (their) data already in AWS," he said, making it a reason to use its AI.

Like Google, Amazon is marketing the technology of other prominent startups to give customers choice.

The promise of AI aside, Amazon has faced uncertain economic conditions and slowing cloud revenue growth in the near term. Asked how Amazon's budget planning for 2024 is progressing, Kumar said of companies generally: "We're in a cycle where the spending is tight."

© Thomson Reuters 2023

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Web Services, Amazon, ChatGPT, AWS, Google
iQoo 12 Processor, RAM Details Leaked Online; Could Launch Later This Year

Related Stories

Amazon Touts Its Low-Cost Cloud Computing in Generative AI Race
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  2. Nothing Phone 2 With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  3. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Tipped Again: Check Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G First Impressions: Enough to Pack a Punch?
  7. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Reno 10 Series Expected to Sell More Than Previous Series: Oppo CMO
  9. Amazon Prime Day 2023: Here Are the Phones Going on Sale This Weekend
  10. US Judge Green-Lights Microsoft's $69 Billion Activision Takeover Deal
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Ally With 7-inch LCD Display, AMD Z1 Extreme Processor Launched in India: Details
  2. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Reportedly Listed on 3C Website, Could Offer 67W Fast Charging Support
  3. Vivo Y27 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 Chipset Listed Online: All Details
  4. Amazon Touts Its Low-Cost Cloud Computing in Generative AI Race
  5. iQoo 12 Processor, RAM Details Leaked Online; Could Launch Later This Year
  6. Reserve Bank of India Calls on More Lenders to Take Part in Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee: Report
  7. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Losses, Small Gains Spike Up Uniswap, Monero Prices
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Tipped Ahead of July 26 Launch: All Details
  9. Online Gaming Companies Say 28 Percent GST Will Limit Their Business, Lead to Lakhs of Job Losses
  10. Tom Cruise’s Next Film After Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Will Shoot Scenes in Outer Space: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.