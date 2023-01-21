Technology News

Amazon Web Services Plans to Invest $35 Billion by 2040 to Expand Data Centres in Virginia

Amazon Web Services says the new investment will create 1,000 jobs at the company.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 January 2023 11:23 IST
Amazon Web Services Plans to Invest $35 Billion by 2040 to Expand Data Centres in Virginia

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon announced its "HQ2" in Virginia in 2018

Highlights
  • Virginia is developing a new "Mega Data Center Incentive Program"
  • AWS invested $35 billion in data centers in north Virginia from 2011-20
  • At the same time they had 3,500 full time employees in the state

Amazon's cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion (roughly Rs. 2,83,400 crore) by 2040 to expand data centres in Virginia.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data centre campuses across Virginia.

In 2021, AWS said from 2011 to 2020 it had invested $35 billion (roughly Rs. 2,83,400 crore) in data centres located in northern Virginia and had 3,500 full time employees at its data centres in the state.

Pending approval by state lawmakers, Virginia is developing a new "Mega Data Center Incentive Program," which would allow the company to receive up to a 15-year extension of Data Center Sales and Use tax exemptions on equipment and software.

AWS also will be eligible to receive a state grant of up to $140 million (roughly Rs. 1133 crore) "for site and infrastructure improvements, workforce development, and other project-related costs."

Amazon shares closed up 3.8 percent Friday.

Amazon in 2018 after a long contest announced northern Virginia would be home to its second headquarters known as "HQ2" and eventually employ more than 25,000 employees. As of April, Amazon said its headcount assigned to the site was around 5,000.

Youngkin has faced some criticism for withdrawing from a competition to attract a new Ford Motor battery plant expected to be built with China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), the world's largest battery producer.

Youngkin defended his decision Friday, telling Bloomberg News that he looks "forward to bringing a great company there. It won't be one that uses kind of a Trojan-horse relationship with the Chinese Communist Party in order to gain."

A spokesperson for Youngkin has said that "while Ford is an iconic American company, it became clear that this proposal would serve as a front for the Chinese Communist party."

Ford declined to comment on Youngkin's decision to withdraw.

In July, Ford said it plans to localize 40 GWh of battery capacity in North America starting in 2026. It also announced CATL would provide battery packs for Mustang Mach-E models for North America starting in 2023 and would discuss cooperation for batteries in Ford vehicles around the world.

"Our talks with CATL continue – and we have nothing new to announce on either front," Ford said.

Michigan is also a candidate for the Ford battery plant, sources said, and a decision could be made in the coming weeks.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Web Serivces, Amazon
Apple Files Appeal Against Investigation Into Cloud Gaming and Mobile Browser Dominance by UK Watchdog
Featured video of the day
Is the Mac Mini M2 2023 Best for Students: बेस मॉडल है बढ़िया?
Amazon Web Services Plans to Invest $35 Billion by 2040 to Expand Data Centres in Virginia
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications, Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. iPhone Users Can Now Search Messages by Date on WhatsApp
  3. This ColorOS Android App Records Calls Without On-Call Voice Disclaimer
  4. Reliance Jio Launches Two Prepaid Plans With 2.5GB Daily Data: Details
  5. What Swiggy's CEO Said After Laying Off 380 Employees
  6. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  7. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Could Arrive in Three Different Colour Variants
  8. Influencers Will Now Have to Disclose Material Interest for Endorsements
  9. iQoo Neo 7 5G Design, Colour Options Point to a Rebranded Neo 7 SE
  10. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G Go on Sale in India, Check Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. T-Mobile Says Data of 37 Million Customers Exposed in Second Data Breach in 2 Years
  2. Amazon Web Services Plans to Invest $35 Billion by 2040 to Expand Data Centres in Virginia
  3. Apple Files Appeal Against Investigation Into Cloud Gaming and Mobile Browser Dominance by UK Watchdog
  4. Elon Musk Takes Witness Stand, Defends 2018 Buyout Tweets in Tesla Shareholder Trial
  5. Google Photos May Soon Show RAW Images Alongside Other Images on App’s Main Feed: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Go on Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications, Launch Offers
  7. Latest WhatsApp for iOS Update Brings Search by Date Feature on iPhone
  8. iQoo Neo 7 5G Design, Colours, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch; Likely to Be a Rebadged Neo 7 SE
  9. Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar With Up to 70 Days of Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  10. YouTube Music Invites Entries for Its Early Access Listening Room Program to Test New Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.