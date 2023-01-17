Amazon Prime Video could part ways with The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson following the completion of already-commissioned seasons in light of his controversial comments on British Royal Family member Meghan Markle. As per a new report, Clarkson's comments in a column published in British tabloid The Sun have caused enough controversy to make the streaming giant reconsider any future plans with the television presenter. Clarkson is the co-presenter of popular automotive show The Grand Tour, along with Richard Hammond and James May, and is also a part of Clarkson's Farm, both of which stream on Amazon Prime Video globally.

A report in Variety states that Amazon Prime Video won't be working with Jeremy Clarkson beyond seasons and episodes of The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm which have already been commissioned.

As of now, The Grand Tour is expected to run at least till the end of 2024 for specials already commissioned or in production, while Clarkson's Farm has been commissioned for a third season that could also air in 2024. The second season of Clarkson's Farm is expected to release on February 10, although the backlash against Clarkson's comments could take some of the momentum out of any promotional activities Amazon Prime Video may have planned for the show.

The controversial comments were made in December 2022 against British Royal Family member Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and have been criticised as being misogynistic and hateful. Clarkson has publicly apologised for the comments, as well as privately apologised earlier to both the Duchess and her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, but it appears that the damage has already been done to his career.

Clarkson gained fame as the host of BBC's Top Gear, a long-running show about cars and motoring, before being abruptly fired in 2015 for alleged racial abuse and assault on a producer of the show. Following this, he and his former Top Gear co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May signed a lucrative deal with Amazon Prime Video, which led to the production of The Grand Tour, said to be one of the platform's most popular shows. With this latest controversy and the consequences that will follow, this long-running deal is expected to come to a similar end.

