Technology News

Broadcom CEO Seeks to Convince EU Antitrust Enforcers on $61 Billion VMware Deal

Broadcom is expected to offer remedies in the coming days after the oral hearing.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 May 2023 22:32 IST
Broadcom CEO Seeks to Convince EU Antitrust Enforcers on $61 Billion VMware Deal

Broadcom's request for hearing came after Commission warned the deal may restrict competition in market

Highlights
  • Tan will present his arguments to senior European Commission officials
  • The EU deadline for a decision is June 21
  • There are no other third parties at the hearing

US chipmaker Broadcom's Chief Executive Hock Tan on Friday will try to convince EU antitrust enforcers that his proposed $61 billion (nearly Rs. 4,98,300 crore) bid for cloud computing firm VMware, which has triggered scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic, is pro-competitive.

Tan, flanked by his executives and lawyers, arrived early Friday morning in Brussels for a closed hearing on one of the biggest tie-ups in the history of the technology sector. He declined to comment as he headed into the hearing.

Tan will present his arguments to senior European Commission officials, including its deputy director general for mergers Guillaume Loriot, and their counterparts from national competition agencies as well as lawyers from the EU executive.

VMware President Sumit Dhawan will appear remotely at the hearing. There are no other third parties at the hearing.

Broadcom's request for the hearing came after the Commission last month warned the deal may restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software.

The company had hoped that regulators would consider the presence of Amazon, Microsoft and Google in the cloud computing market as proof of strong competition, other people familiar with the matter told Reuters last year.

Broadcom is expected to offer remedies in the coming days after the oral hearing. The EU deadline for a decision is June 21, which will be extended once concessions are submitted.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Broadcom, VMware, cloud computing
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to Release on Eid 2024
Paytm Reported 51.5 Percent Rise in Q4 Revenue, Posted Profit for Second Consecutive Quarter

Related Stories

Broadcom CEO Seeks to Convince EU Antitrust Enforcers on $61 Billion VMware Deal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Price Leaked; Could Cost More Than Pixel 6a: All Details
  2. Samsung One UI 5 Watch To Roll Out on These Galaxy Watches
  3. Poco F5 Pro Images Leaked Ahead of May Launch, Here Are the Colour Options
  4. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched: All Details
  5. Poco F5 5G India Variant Colours, Key Specifications Confirmed: See Here
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Gets Nothing OS 1.5.4 Update With New Feedback Feature
  7. Ola Electric Says It Will Refund Charger Cost to EV Scooter Buyers
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Laptop Deals to Choose From
  9. Motorola Edge+ (2023) With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Goes Official
  10. Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Hired Team Responsible for Building AI Networking Tech at Graphcore
  2. FTX Gets Court Permission to Sell Its LedgerX Business to Raise Funds for Repaying Creditors
  3. Paytm Reported 51.5 Percent Rise in Q4 Revenue, Posted Profit for Second Consecutive Quarter
  4. Broadcom CEO Seeks to Convince EU Antitrust Enforcers on $61 Billion VMware Deal
  5. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to Release on Eid 2024
  6. Google Pixel 7a Price, Renders, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Receives Nothing OS 1.5.4 Update With New Feedback Feature, Power Consumption Optimisation
  8. ‘I’m Upset With Myself’: Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ for Redfall Debacle
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out Privacy Features, Bottom Navigation Bar With New UI, and Other Updates: Details
  10. Poco F5 Pro Promotional Images Leaked Ahead of May 9 Launch; Key Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.