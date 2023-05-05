Indian digital payments firm Paytm reported a 51.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday, aided by a surge in loan growth, and posted an operating profit for a second consecutive quarter.
Paytm's parent, One 97 Communications, said revenue rose to Rs. 23.35 billion in the January-March quarter, from Rs. 15.41 billion a year earlier.
Operating profit, which the company defines as core profit before cost of employee stock-owning plans, was Rs. 2.34 billion, including Rs. 1.82 billion paid for the full year from a government scheme to incentivise UPI payments, compared with a loss of Rs. 3.68 billion a year earlier.
That was still higher than the Rs. 310 million in the previous quarter, which was the SoftBank-backed firm's first-ever operating profit since it went public in November 2021.
Paytm's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs. 1.68 billion, from Rs. 7.61 billion a year earlier. Loans distributed through Paytm more than tripled to Rs. 125.54 billion, powering an 183 percent surge in revenue in its fast-growing financial services business.
Revenue at Paytm's two biggest divisions, from payments services to consumers and to merchants, rose 12 percent and 61 percent, respectively.
Its contribution margin — a measure of revenue less cashbacks and charges such as payment processing — rose to 55 percent, from 35 percent a year earlier.
© Thomson Reuters 2023
Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts. Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.