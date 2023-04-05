Technology News
Cyber Criminals Create Fake Websites for D Mart, Big Basket, Big Bazaar; Arrested for Fraud in Noida

Through these websites, the thugs offered products at discounted or cheap rates in order to lure gullible buyers.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 5 April 2023 10:37 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The police said they have seized laptops, mobile phones, and a Hyundai i10 car from the gang

Highlights
  • Criminals allegedly made fake websites of D-Mart, Big Basket, Big Bazar
  • They offered products at discounted or cheap rates through fake websites
  • An FIR has been lodged against the accused at the Bisrakh police station

The Noida Police on Tuesday said they have arrested six members of a cyber gang which allegedly created fake websites of D-Mart, Big Basket, and Big Bazaar and duped people of crores of rupees.

Through these websites, the thugs offered products at discounted or cheap rates in order to lure gullible buyers, then during payment they gained information about their credit/debit cards and used the details to fraudulently withdraw money from their bank accounts, a senior official said.

"On April 3, the cyber helpline team of Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrested the six members of the gang which created fraudulent websites in the name of companies like Big Bazaar, D-Mart, Big Basket and duped crores of rupees from people," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit said.

The members of this gang are residents of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, Dixit said, adding that the people duped by them are not only from Delhi NCR area but several other parts of the country.

Those held have been identified as Vineet Kumar, Dhruv Solanki, Gaurav Talan, Salman Khan, Santosh Maurya and Manoj Maurya, the police said.

The police said they have seized three laptops, four mobile phones, two debit cards, Rs. 11,700 in cash and a Hyundai i10 car from the gang.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused at the Bisrakh police station under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police added.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
