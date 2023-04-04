Technology News
Electric Vehicles Made Up Nearly 15 Percent of All Sales in Delhi in March, Data Shows

According to the transport department, 1.12 lakh EVs have been sold under the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy that was implemented in 2020.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 April 2023 17:22 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The Delhi EV Policy was launched in August 2020

Highlights
  • In February, Delhi saw 5,268 electric vehicles being sold
  • A total of 53,620 vehicles were registered in Delhi last month
  • Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, UP have the most comprehensive EV policies

Electric vehicles accounted for nearly 15 percent of all vehicles sold in Delhi in March, according to the data of the transport department. It also stated that 7,926 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold in March, out of which four wheelers contributed to 20 percent of the sale and three wheelers contributed 12 per cent. A total of 53,620 vehicles were registered in the city last month.

The department noted that 1.12 lakh EVs have been sold under the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy that was implemented by the AAP government in 2020.

"Delhi EV sales Mar'23 report.. 7,917 Electric vehicles sold. EV contributed 14.8 percent of overall vehicles sold in month; Highest among any states in India. 4W sales contributed to 20 percent of EV sold. 3W (Goods) contributed 12 percent. 1.12 lacs EV sold under Delhi EV policy #SwitchDelhi," it said in a tweet.

In February, Delhi saw 5,268 electric vehicles being sold out of the total 48,728 vehicles that were registered, while 5,576 vehicles were sold in January of the total 59,520 vehicles registered. The Delhi EV Policy was launched in August 2020 with the aim of establishing Delhi as the EV capital of India and accelerating the pace of EV adoption across vehicle segments, especially in the mass category of two wheelers, public and shared transport vehicles and goods carriers.

Earlier this year, a study revealed that Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have the most comprehensive electric vehicle policies with the widest range of parameters, including budget allocations, charging infrastructure and job creation.

The study by Climate Trends, 'Analysis Of State Electric Vehicle Policies And Their Impact', assesses the comprehensiveness of EV policies of 26 states and Union territories based on 21 parameters. Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Kerala, and Uttarakhand offer between three to seven of the 21 defined parameters in their policies, making them the least comprehensive, it said.

Technology-Based Mental Health Interventions Could Help Tackle an Underserved Indian Population

