Dell Beats Quarterly Estimates After Cost Cuts Despite 20 Percent Drop in Revenue

The results contrasted rivals HP and Lenovo Group, but a full recovery remains some ways off.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 June 2023 11:09 IST
Dell's total operating expenses fell 6 percent during the first quarter

Highlights
  • Dell's client solutions unit posted a 23 percent fall in sales
  • Its infrastructure solutions unit saw an 18 percent decline
  • Excluding items, Dell earned $1.31 (roughly Rs. 108) per share

Better cost controls helped Dell Technologies beat estimates for first-quarter profit on Thursday, a positive sign for personal computer makers after months of cratering demand.

The results contrasted rivals HP and Lenovo Group, but a full recovery remains some ways off as Dell forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets and warned that IT spending would stay cautious.

Shares of the company were down 2 percent after the bell, reversing gains of 5 percent. The stock was briefly halted during regular trading hours when the company announced results earlier than scheduled.

"We maintained pricing discipline, reduced operating expenses, and our supply chain continued to perform well after normalizing ahead of competitors," said Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer of Dell.

Total operating expenses fell 6 percent to $3.57 billion (roughly Rs. 28,826 crore) during the first quarter.

The company's revenue dropped 20 percent to $20.92 billion (roughly Rs. 1,72,30,339 crore) but came in above analysts' expectations of $20.27 billion (roughly Rs. 1,66,91,838 crore), according to Refinitiv data.

Demand for desktops and laptops slumped after a pandemic-driven rush for work-from-home equipment, leading to a pile-up in inventory amid an uncertain economic outlook.

Dell's client solutions unit - home to its consumer and enterprise PC business - posted a 23 percent fall in sales, while the infrastructure solutions unit, which includes servers, storage devices, and networking hardware, saw an 18 percent decline.

Excluding items, Dell earned $1.31 (roughly Rs. 108) per share, compared with estimates of 86 cents.

The Texas-based company expects second-quarter revenue to be between $20.2 billion (roughly Rs. 166,31,892 crore) and $21.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1,74,55,126), below expectations of $21.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1,74,55,126) at the midpoint. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Dell, Lenovo, HP
