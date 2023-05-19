Technology News

Apple, Samsung Looking to Expand Production in India, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India is seeking to expand its early success in smartphones to other product categories, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

By Sankalp Phartiyal, Bloomberg | Updated: 19 May 2023 13:47 IST
Apple, Samsung Looking to Expand Production in India, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple and Samsung export billions of dollars of handsets from India

Highlights
  • Modi’s government wants to attract chip fabrication plants to India
  • The nation is seeking to expand its early success in smartphones
  • The country is launching a $2 billion plan to boost output of laptop

Apple and Samsung Electronics are among companies interested in increasing electronics production in India, a minister said, a boon for the country's push to challenge neighboring China as a manufacturing hub.

The South Asian nation is seeking to expand its early success in smartphones to other product categories, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India's minister of state for technology, told Bloomberg TV's Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on Friday. The country is launching a $2 billion (roughly Rs. 163 crore) plan to boost the local output of laptops, servers, tablets, and other electronics.

“We've had considerable success and tailwinds in the smartphone segment and we have increased interest from the likes of Apple and Samsung in expanding and growing here,” Chandrasekhar said. “We want to essentially replay that and add to that.”

India's financial incentives for smartphone manufacturing have resulted in Apple and Samsung exporting billions of dollars of handsets from the country. The new IT hardware production-linked incentive plan has been drawn up for companies such as Dell Technologies, HP and Lenovo, Chandrasekhar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government also wants to attract chip fabrication and chip packaging plants to India, he said. India is set to revive its effort to lure prospective chipmakers into the country as projects already disclosed, including billionaire Anil Agarwal's $19 billion (nearly Rs. 1,55,330 crore) plan, are taking time to get off the ground, Bloomberg News reported this month. 

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Samsung, Dell, Lenovo
TikTok Users in Montana, US, File Lawsuit Seeking to Block State's Ban on App
Hong Kong Commences CBDC Pilot; Multiple Fintech Players Onboarded for Trial of e-HKD

Related Stories

Apple, Samsung Looking to Expand Production in India, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Live Images Leaked
  2. Motorola Edge 40 Price in India Revealed Ahead of May 23 Launch: See Here
  3. OnePlus Fold, Oppo Find N3 Key Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  4. BGMI Returning to India ‘Soon’ After 10-Month Ban, Krafton Confirms
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed: All Details
  6. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  7. Apple Releases iOS 16.5 With These New Features: Check Here
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC: Check Here
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  10. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Fold, Oppo Find N3 Key Specifications Leaked, May Get Similar Features: All Details
  2. Mortal Kombat 1 Announced With Skull-Krushing Trailer, Launches September 19
  3. Apple Reality Pro Headset Will Feature External Display Showing Facial Expressions of User: Mark Gurman
  4. Hong Kong Commences CBDC Pilot; Multiple Fintech Players Onboarded for Trial of e-HKD
  5. Apple, Samsung Looking to Expand Production in India, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  6. TikTok Users in Montana, US, File Lawsuit Seeking to Block State's Ban on App
  7. Apple Releases iOS 16.5 With New Pride Wallpaper, Sports Tab in Apple News, More: All New Features
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Record Losses Amid US’ Debt Ceiling Discussions; Most Altcoins Fall
  9. Byju's Alpha Accused of Hiding $500 Million From Lenders as Firm Battles US Lawsuit Over Control
  10. BGMI Returning to India ‘Soon’ After 10-Month Ban, Krafton Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.