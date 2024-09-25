Government Asks Companies to Seek New Approvals for Laptop Imports in 2025

India on Tuesday said companies will have to seek fresh approvals to import laptops and tablets starting from January 1, 2025 and guidelines to do so will be issued shortly.

The country launched an "import management system" in November 2023, which required companies to register with the government the quantity and value of their laptop and tablet imports.

The government said at the time the data would be used for monitoring imports. The system, due to expire this month, has been extended until year-end.

"Importers would be required to apply for fresh authorisations for the period from 01.01.2025 subject to detailed guidance to be provided shortly," said a government notification issued on Tuesday.

India announced the new system for laptops, tablets, personal computers and servers after it rolled back an earlier plan to impose a licensing regime, requiring the likes of Apple, Dell and HP to obtain licences for shipments of imported laptops and tablets.

The laptop licensing policy, seen as a trade restriction, was reversed after criticism from industry and Washington.

The policy was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to boost local manufacturing and ensure a trusted supply chain, as India remains reliant on imports for such electronics.

Reuters reported in March that India reversed the laptop licensing policy after lobbying by US officials who remained concerned about New Delhi's compliance with WTO obligations and new rules it may issue.

"India's repeated delay in implementing laptop import restrictions, likely influenced by US concerns, needs to end," said Ajay Srivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative, a Delhi-based basked think-tank.

India's laptop and personal computer imports between April to July stood at $1.7 billion (roughly Rs. 14,212 crore), according to Indian government data.

Under a federal subsidy scheme for local production of laptops, tablets and personal computers, India last year approved applications from companies including Dell.

