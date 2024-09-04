Technology News
Dell XPS 13 9350 With Intel Lunar Lake Processors Launched: Price, Specifications

The Dell XPS 13 (9350) will be sold alongside the company's other XPS 13 models that are equipped with Snapdragon X Elite and Intel's older Meteor Lake processors.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 September 2024 14:45 IST
Photo Credit: Dell

Dell XPS 13 (9350) sports a 13.4-inch IPS LCD screen

Highlights
  • Dell XPS 13 (9350) is equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM
  • The laptop runs on Windows 11 and is a Copilot+ PC
  • The Dell XPS 13 (9350) features two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports
Dell XPS 13 (9350) was launched by the company on Tuesday as one of the first laptops to be equipped with the newly unveiled Intel Core Ultra 200V 'Lunar Lake' processors. It will be sold alongside the XPS 13 (9345) and XPS (9340) models that are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Intel's older Meteor Lake chipsets. The latest XPS model from Dell runs on Windows 11 Home and features up to 32GB of RAM along with up to 2TB of storage.

Dell XPS 13 (9350) Price, Availability

Dell XPS 13 (9350) price is set at $1,400 for the base 16GB+512GB RAM and storage model with an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor. It is also available in other variants with Intel Core Ultra 7 256V, Core Ultra 7 258V, Core Ultra 7 268V, or Core Ultra 9 288V processors and can be configured with up to 32GB of memory and 2TB of storage.

Dell XPS 13 (9350) Specifications

The newly announced Dell XPS 13 (9350) is nearly identical to the Snapdragon variant that was launched by the company earlier this year, except for the new Intel Lunar Lake processors powering the laptop. It is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 288V Lunar Lake processors, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

dell xps 13 9350 keyboard Dell XPS 13 9350

Dell XPS 13 (9350) has a dedicated Copilot key
Photo Credit: Dell

 

Dell has equipped the laptop with a 13.4-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 500nits peak brightness level. It is also available in Quad-HD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD and OLED variant — the latter is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass protection but has a lower 60Hz refresh rate. 

You get up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage on the Dell XPS 13 (9350). The laptop is equipped with a four 2W speakers, a full-HD RGB camera, and dual array microphones. It also offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and has two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The Dell XPS 13 (9350) is powered by a 3-cell 55Wh battery with support for 60W charging over a USB Type-C port. The laptop offers up to 26 hours of video streaming at full-HD+ resolution, according to the company.

Dell XPS 13 (9350) Laptop

Dell XPS 13 (9350) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.40-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Processor Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Arc
Weight 1.19 kg
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
