Dell XPS 13 (9350) was launched in India on Wednesday. The laptop made its global debut last month and now marks its entry into the Indian market, boasting specifications such as Intel Core Lunar Lake processors, multiple display technology options, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Dell claims up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge, while its latest laptop also comes with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity options.

Dell XPS 13 9350 Price in India

Dell XPS 13 (9350) price in India starts at Rs. 1,81,990. It can be purchased today at select Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), select large format retail and multi-brand outlets. The laptop will also be available on the brand website starting October 18.

Dell XPS 13 9350 Specifications

Dell XPS 13 (9350) can be equipped with a 13.4-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 1,920x1,200 pixels. It is also available in a Quad-HD+ IPS LCD and tandem OLED touchscreen variant, which get added Corning Gorilla Glass protection but misses out on the higher refresh rate (60Hz).

It is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 288V Lunar Lake processors, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and Intel Arc Xe Graphics. Bar the new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Chipset, the model is identical to the Snapdragon model, which was launched earlier this year. The laptop also gets a dedicated Copilot key and Intel AI Boost neural processing unit (NPU) which supports running AI features like Microsoft Studio Effects during video calls.

The company claims it can provide up to 3.1 times better performance during content creation and video editing tasks compared to the previous generation model. In terms of storage, the Dell XPS 13 is equipped with up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage.

Dell XPS 13 (9350) is backed by a 3-cell 55Wh battery with support for 60W charging over a USB Type-C port. The company claims it can provide up to 26 hours of Netflix video streaming at 1080p resolution. Its other features include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also gets 2W speakers, a full-HD camera, and dual-array microphones.