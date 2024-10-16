Technology News
The new Dell XPS 13 9350 comes equipped with a dedicated Copilot key and Intel AI Boost neural processing unit (NPU) for efficient AI tasks.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2024 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: Dell

Dell XPS 13 (9350) runs on Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Highlights
  • Dell XPS 13 (9350) sports a 13.4-inch IPS LCD screen
  • The laptop is powered by Intel Lunar Lake chipset with LPDDR5X RAM
  • It runs on Windows 11 Home and is termed a Copilot+ PC
Dell XPS 13 (9350) was launched in India on Wednesday. The laptop made its global debut last month and now marks its entry into the Indian market, boasting specifications such as Intel Core Lunar Lake processors, multiple display technology options, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Dell claims up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge, while its latest laptop also comes with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity options.

Dell XPS 13 9350 Price in India

Dell XPS 13 (9350) price in India starts at Rs. 1,81,990. It can be purchased today at select Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), select large format retail and multi-brand outlets. The laptop will also be available on the brand website starting October 18.

Dell XPS 13 9350 Specifications

Dell XPS 13 (9350) can be equipped with a 13.4-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 1,920x1,200 pixels. It is also available in a Quad-HD+ IPS LCD and tandem OLED touchscreen variant, which get added Corning Gorilla Glass protection but misses out on the higher refresh rate (60Hz).

It is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 288V Lunar Lake processors, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and Intel Arc Xe Graphics. Bar the new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Chipset, the model is identical to the Snapdragon model, which was launched earlier this year. The laptop also gets a dedicated Copilot key and Intel AI Boost neural processing unit (NPU) which supports running AI features like Microsoft Studio Effects during video calls.

The company claims it can provide up to 3.1 times better performance during content creation and video editing tasks compared to the previous generation model. In terms of storage, the Dell XPS 13 is equipped with up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage.

Dell XPS 13 (9350) is backed by a 3-cell 55Wh battery with support for 60W charging over a USB Type-C port. The company claims it can provide up to 26 hours of Netflix video streaming at 1080p resolution. Its other features include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also gets 2W speakers, a full-HD camera, and dual-array microphones.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.40-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Processor Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Arc
Weight 1.19 kg
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Instagram’s Threads Rolls Out Activity Status Indicator for Real-Time Engagement With Others
YouTube Update Brings Sleep Timer, Resizable Miniplayer And More Features


  1. Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC System Requirements, Pre-Load Times Announced
  2. Dell XPS 13 9350 With Intel Lunar Lake Processors Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy Ring With IP68 Rating, Health Tracking Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Shopping Page Redesigned With Infinite Scroll, Video
  5. Bitcoin’s Volatility Returns After Hitting Highest Since July
  6. Huawei's HarmonyOS Next to Launch in China on October 22; Will Come With AI Features
  7. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Confirmed for October; May Get a Large 6,500mAh Battery
  8. Government Says No Auction of Satellite Spectrum; Elon Musk Hails Decision
  9. EU AI Act Checker Reveals Big Tech's Compliance Pitfalls
  10. NYT Sends AI Startup Perplexity 'Cease and Desist' Notice Over Content Use
