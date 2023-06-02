Technology News
Google's Wear OS Adding New Spotify, Notes Tiles Along With Wallet Support for Transit Cards: All the Details

The updates were announced at Google I/O 2023 last month.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 June 2023 11:05 IST
Google’s Wear OS Adding New Spotify, Notes Tiles Along With Wallet Support for Transit Cards: All the Details

The new updates to Spotify and Notes are expected to roll out in the coming weeks

Highlights
  • Spotify will get three new tiles with its Wear OS app
  • Google Keep gets multiple tiles giving quick access to notes and to-dos
  • The new tiles will be available for all devices running WearOS

Some of the Wear OS-related announcements made at the recent Google I/O 2023 event now appear to be ready as the search giant just announced that it would be adding new features to its smartwatch platform, which will soon be upgraded to Wear OS 4. Google has announced that the Spotify and Keep apps on Wear OS will be getting new tiles along with additional functionality for its Google Wallet app, for users in the US. The updates for the same will be available via their respective apps for users in the coming weeks.

Among several other features coming to Android, Google in its latest feature drop announced that the Spotify app for Wear OS will be getting three new tiles. The three tiles are for podcasts, tracks on heavy rotation, and an AI-enabled DJ feature. The DJ feature will automatically generate a lineup of songs, stream episodes and podcasts, which will be personalised for the user.

Google's Keep note taking app on Wear OS also gets a much-needed update letting users add multiple tiles. These tiles are customisable in the sense that they can be pinned notes or even to-do lists. Adding notes or lists as tiles obviously makes it easier to glance through them with a single swipe from the watch face.

Also added for US users (primarily in Washington DC and the San Francisco Bay Area) is the ability to tap and ride. Commuters with a Wear OS smartwatch can simply scan the watch to pay using their SmartTrip and Clipper cards via Google Wallet.

The above updates are expected to work on all Wear OS-powered devices and not just Google's Pixel Watch, which is only available in select markets globally.

Google at its recent I/O 2023 developer event announced several new features that will be coming to the latest version of smartwatch operating system called Wear OS 4. The big update that is expected to roll out in the coming months to Pixel Watch users will bring a lot more functionality to such smartwatches by adding services like Gmail, Calendar, and Google Home as well. The update is also said to bring features like WhatsApp call support once the platform successfully brings its native app to Wear OS. The app is currently available in a beta state only.

Also expected with Wear OS 4 are battery life improvements and the ability to create backups and restore them to other watches. There's also a new Watch Face Format, which has been developed in partnership with Samsung, which will help developers create more uniform watch faces for the platform with ease and a level of consistency.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google, Wear OS, Wear OS 4, Google IO 2023, Spotify, Keep, Google Wallet, Google Keep Notes
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Google’s Wear OS Adding New Spotify, Notes Tiles Along With Wallet Support for Transit Cards: All the Details
