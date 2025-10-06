Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale in India will kick off later this week, according to the company. Flipkart Plus and Black members will get early access to the deals during the upcoming sale event. The discount sale will feature deals across a wide range of categories, including smartphones, accessories, laptops, tablets, electronics, home appliances, apparel, and more. As part of the sale, Flipkart has partnered with SBI to offer instant discounts on eligible transactions. Shoppers can also avail of exchange offers and no-cost EMI options for added savings.

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025 Sale to Begin on October 11

The upcoming Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025 starts on October 11, according to a landing page on the Flipkart mobile app. As mentioned, the sale will begin on October 10 for Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members. Interested users can get early access to sale deals by subscribing to Flipkart Black, the membership programme is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,249 per year (down from Rs. 1,499). The Flipkart Plus is a free loyalty programme that rewards regular shoppers.

The e-commerce company has partnered with SBI Card to offer up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards debit cards and credit card EMI transactions. Additionally, customers can expect exchange offers and no-cost EMI plans during the sale.

Shoppers might also get extra discounts by paying using the Flipkart Axis Bank cards during the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale. Further, there will be UPI-based payment offers and Super Coin benefits. The upcoming sale will allow shoppers to buy smartphones, tablets, wearables, audio devices, and large home appliances from popular brands at reduced prices.

Flipkart hasn't officially confirmed the end date of the sale. It is currently running a Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025. The e-commerce platform concluded its Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 on October 2.

Meanwhile, Amazon has also started its Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale earlier today. Therefore, buyers are advised to compare prices across different online platforms to maximise their savings during the sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.