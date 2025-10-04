The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 saw its “strongest-ever” start, with over 38 crore visits from Indian customers in the first two days, the company recently announced. The sale event is currently in its second week. It started at midnight on September 23 for everyone. Amazon offers electronics such as phones, smart TVs, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, and laptops at relatively low prices.

If you are a parent who is planning to buy a new smartwatch for your children that would also allow them to track their movement to make sure they are safe, you can grab the best deals on the same during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. On top of direct price cuts, the US-based e-commerce giant is also giving parents the opportunity to get exchange bonuses, cashback offers, and interest-free EMI options. You can also get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on an SBI credit and debit card. Customers can potentially save up to Rs. 9,500 on their kid's next smartwatch.

Here's a list of the best deals on smartwatches for kids with GPS tracking from various brands, including Fastrack, Boat, Noise, Imoo, Sekyo, and more, that parents can find during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. It is important to note that the prices mentioned below do not include the additional bank discounts on credit and debit cards, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses that you can avail yourself.

Moreover, you can also check out the best deals on home theatre systems, budget laptops under Rs. 30,000, and smartphones under Rs. 25,000 here.

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Offers on Kids Smartwatches with GPS

