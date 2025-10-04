Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Kids Smartwatches with GPS From Noise, Boat, Fastrack, and More Brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is in its second week. The sale event commenced for Prime members on September 22.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2025 12:48 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Kids Smartwatches with GPS From Noise, Boat, Fastrack, and More Brands

Photo Credit: Noise

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering best deals on smartwatches for kids from Noise

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Sale 2025 is providing instant cashback offers
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 9,500 on their purchase
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will list 100 top deals
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 saw its “strongest-ever” start, with over 38 crore visits from Indian customers in the first two days, the company recently announced. The sale event is currently in its second week. It started at midnight on September 23 for everyone. Amazon offers electronics such as phones, smart TVs, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, and laptops at relatively low prices.

If you are a parent who is planning to buy a new smartwatch for your children that would also allow them to track their movement to make sure they are safe, you can grab the best deals on the same during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. On top of direct price cuts, the US-based e-commerce giant is also giving parents the opportunity to get exchange bonuses, cashback offers, and interest-free EMI options. You can also get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on an SBI credit and debit card. Customers can potentially save up to Rs. 9,500 on their kid's next smartwatch.

Here's a list of the best deals on smartwatches for kids with GPS tracking from various brands, including Fastrack, Boat, Noise, Imoo, Sekyo, and more, that parents can find during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. It is important to note that the prices mentioned below do not include the additional bank discounts on credit and debit cards, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses that you can avail yourself.

Moreover, you can also check out the best deals on home theatre systems, budget laptops under Rs. 30,000, and smartphones under Rs. 25,000 here.

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Offers on Kids Smartwatches with GPS

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Noise Scout Rs. 7,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy Now
Noise Explorer Rs. 9,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
Fastrack Volt S1 Rs. 2,995 Rs. 1,498 Buy Now
Boat Wanderer Rs. 14,999 Rs. 5,499 Buy Now
Sekyo S2 Pro Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,599 Buy Now
Sekyo 'Carepal Pro' Rs. 6,999 Rs. 4,690 Buy Now
GameSir Kids Smartwatch Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,271 Buy Now
Imoo Watch Phone Z1 Rs. 12,990 Rs. 8,490 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Noise ColorFit Pro 4

Noise ColorFit Pro 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Big, sharp, and bright screen
  • Bluetooth calling works decently
  • Reliable connectivity, notification pushing
  • Dynamic watch faces and widgets
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate fitness and health tracking
  • No always-on mode
Read detailed Noise ColorFit Pro 4 review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
Noise Evolve 2 Play

Noise Evolve 2 Play

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Jet Black
Display Size 30mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
NoiseFit Javelin

NoiseFit Javelin

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour India Blue
Compatible OS iOS 11.0 + or Android 9.0 +
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Noise ColorFit Pro 6

Noise ColorFit Pro 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Ivory Gold, Jet Black, Ice Blue
Compatible OS Android 9.0+, iOS 11.0+
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Fastrack, Boat, Noise
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta Early Access Goes Live as Players Report Cheating
Google Said to Be Testing ‘More Efficient’ MediaTek Modem for Pixel 11 Series

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Kids Smartwatches with GPS From Noise, Boat, Fastrack, and More Brands
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on Certification Sites; Battery Details Leaked
  2. OnePlus 15 Launch Date Leaked: OxygenOS 16 to Offer Gemini AI Integration
  3. Flipkart's Festive Dhamaka Sale Will Start Soon With These Deals
  4. Consumer Affairs Ministry to Probe Hidden Charges on E-Commerce Platforms
  5. iPhone Air Lags Behind Other iPhone 17 Models in Consumer Demand: Report
  6. Oppo Find X9 Series Bags Certifications in These Countries, May Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition China Launch Date Announced: Expected Features
  2. Google Said to Be Testing ‘More Efficient’ MediaTek Modem for Pixel 11 Series
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta Early Access Goes Live as Players Report Cheating
  4. Department of Consumer Affairs to Probe E-Commerce Platforms Over Hidden Cash-on-Delivery Charges
  5. Ubisoft Launches Tencent-Backed Subsidiary, Vantage Studios, to Run Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six
  6. OnePlus 15 Global Launch Date Leaked; OxygenOS 16 to Offer Gemini AI Integration With Plus Mind Feature
  7. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Battery Specifications Leaked; Vivo X300 FE Listed on EEC Certification Site
  8. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India, Thailand as Handsets Surface on Certification Websites
  9. iPhone 17 Series Reportedly Witnessing Strong Demand, but the iPhone Air Lags Behind
  10. BSNL Finally Launches VoWiFi Service in West, South Zone Circles; 4G Services Rolled Out in Mumbai
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »