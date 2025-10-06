Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Now Live: Here Are Updated Bank Offers and More

Both Base and Bonus Discounts can be availed up to 10 times during the offer period.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 October 2025 15:02 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Now Live: Here Are Updated Bank Offers and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Sale 2025: Smartphones, like the Vivo X200 FE (pictured) can be bought for as low as Rs. 51,998

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Axis, BOBCARD, IDFC, RBL card users get up to Rs. 65,000 discount
  • 10 percent instant discount can be availed on orders above Rs. 75,000
  • Bonus Discount offers extra savings on select products during the sale
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale kicked off on Monday, weeks after the Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 began on September 23. The e-commerce site is now extending a festive edition of the sale, which could run until Diwali. Amazon has now updated the bank offers and other benefits during the ongoing sale, allowing users with other bank cards to avail of instant discounts during the sale, in addition to heavily discounted product prices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale: Updated Bank Offers

The new microsite reveals for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale reveals that Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank card users can get a 10 percent discount, including bonus offers, up to Rs. 65,000 during the ongoing sale event. The offer will be valid from October 6, midnight, to October 12, 11:59 pm IST.

These offers apply to products across all categories with a minimum order value of Rs. 75,000, excluding ineligible products, exchange discounts, and refunds. The offer is valid on orders with single or multiple items that together meet the minimum order value requirement.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale: Bonus Discounts on Eligible Bank Cards

Both Base and Bonus Discounts can be availed up to 10 times during the offer period on credit card EMI and Non-EMI transactions, with the Bonus Discount applicable only on select products.

The Bonus Discount includes four tiers, including Rs. 500 off on a single order of Rs. 24,999 and above, Rs. 500 off on Rs. 39,999 and above, Rs. 1,000 off on Rs. 59,999 and above, and Rs. 3,000 off on Rs. 99,999 and above.

For Axis Bank Credit Card users, the base offer provides a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,500, applicable 10 times on credit card (full swipe) and credit card EMI transactions, totalling Rs. 15,000. The bonus discount offers up to Rs. 5,000, which can also be applied on 10 transactions, totalling Rs. 50,000. As a result, customers can avail discounts worth up to Rs. 65,000.

Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount across all categories, including mobiles and Grocery items such as Baby, Pets, Pharmacy, and Daily Essentials. For mobiles, the maximum discount is Rs. 750 on non-EMI orders and Rs. 1,000 on EMI orders, while for all other categories it is Rs. 1,250 on non-EMI and Rs. 1,500 on EMI orders, with a maximum of Rs. 1,500 per card. The offer can be availed up to 10 times during the sale period.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi 17T Pro Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database Hinting at Early Launch

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Now Live: Here Are Updated Bank Offers and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale to Start on This Date; Bank Offers Teased
  2. OnePlus 15 Said to Carry the Largest Battery on a OnePlus Smartphone
  3. China Commences The Underwater Data Center To Foster Energy-Efficiency
  4. Flipkart Sale 2025: MacBook Air M2 Price in India to Drop Below Rs. 64,000
  5. Five Things You Need to Know About the AI Actress Tilly Norwood
  6. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Will Be Launched in India
  7. This Hardware Exec Could Become Apple's Next CEO After Tim Cook
#Latest Stories
  1. China Commences The Underwater Data Center To Foster Energy-Efficiency
  2. ESA Expands Deep Space Network with New Australian Antenna
  3. Over 100 Million Buildings Worldwide Could Face Flooding Risk From Rising Seas, Study Warns
  4. China Debuts ‘World’s Mightiest’ Centrifuge Hitting 300 Times Earth’s Gravity
  5. Swiss Solar Furnaces Recycling Watchmakers’ Waste Metal
  6. Jolly LLB 3 (2025) OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know About Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi Starrer Movie
  7. Mirai OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. The Game: You Never Play Alone Streaming Now on Netflix: What You Need to Know?
  9. Soch Toh Parey OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Punjabi Romance Movie Online?
  10. Game of Glory OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »