Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale kicked off on Monday, weeks after the Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 began on September 23. The e-commerce site is now extending a festive edition of the sale, which could run until Diwali. Amazon has now updated the bank offers and other benefits during the ongoing sale, allowing users with other bank cards to avail of instant discounts during the sale, in addition to heavily discounted product prices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale: Updated Bank Offers

The new microsite reveals for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale reveals that Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank card users can get a 10 percent discount, including bonus offers, up to Rs. 65,000 during the ongoing sale event. The offer will be valid from October 6, midnight, to October 12, 11:59 pm IST.

These offers apply to products across all categories with a minimum order value of Rs. 75,000, excluding ineligible products, exchange discounts, and refunds. The offer is valid on orders with single or multiple items that together meet the minimum order value requirement.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale: Bonus Discounts on Eligible Bank Cards

Both Base and Bonus Discounts can be availed up to 10 times during the offer period on credit card EMI and Non-EMI transactions, with the Bonus Discount applicable only on select products.

The Bonus Discount includes four tiers, including Rs. 500 off on a single order of Rs. 24,999 and above, Rs. 500 off on Rs. 39,999 and above, Rs. 1,000 off on Rs. 59,999 and above, and Rs. 3,000 off on Rs. 99,999 and above.

For Axis Bank Credit Card users, the base offer provides a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,500, applicable 10 times on credit card (full swipe) and credit card EMI transactions, totalling Rs. 15,000. The bonus discount offers up to Rs. 5,000, which can also be applied on 10 transactions, totalling Rs. 50,000. As a result, customers can avail discounts worth up to Rs. 65,000.

Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount across all categories, including mobiles and Grocery items such as Baby, Pets, Pharmacy, and Daily Essentials. For mobiles, the maximum discount is Rs. 750 on non-EMI orders and Rs. 1,000 on EMI orders, while for all other categories it is Rs. 1,250 on non-EMI and Rs. 1,500 on EMI orders, with a maximum of Rs. 1,500 per card. The offer can be availed up to 10 times during the sale period.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.