Technology News
loading

Google, Facebook, Big Tech Should Pay for Network Costs, Suggest EU Telcos

Google, Facebook and Netflix use a huge part of the region's internet traffic, say Europe's telecoms operators lobbying for their financial contribution.

By Reuters |  Updated: 4 November 2022 22:37 IST
Google, Facebook, Big Tech Should Pay for Network Costs, Suggest EU Telcos

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google, Netflix, Meta and Amazon dismiss the idea and consider it an internet traffic tax.

Highlights
  • GSMA is coordinating a proposal that speaks to Big Tech contribution
  • A letter will be sent to EU industry chief Thierry Breton in coming weeks
  • Australia's recent laws have emerged as favoured weapon for telcos

Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.

Europe's telecoms operators have lobbied for a financial contribution from US tech firms such as Alphabet's Google, Meta's Facebook and Netflix, saying that they use a huge part of the region's internet traffic.

The latest proposal, which hasn't been reported, is being discussed within the telecoms lobby group GSMA, an association that represents more than 750 mobile operators.

"GSMA is coordinating a proposal that speaks to Big Tech contribution to European infrastructure investment," said John Giusti, GSMA's chief regulatory officer, without elaborating on the content of the proposal.

A letter will be sent to EU industry chief Thierry Breton in the next five to six weeks, Giusti said.

Google, Facebook, Netflix, Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The proposal comes ahead of the 27-country bloc's consultation on a so-called "fair share" contribution from the likes of Google, Netflix, Meta and Amazon, which account for more than half of the internet traffic.

These platforms dismiss the idea and consider it an internet traffic tax.

Australia's recently-adopted laws in its own spat with Google and Facebook have emerged as the most-favoured weapon for telecoms operators in their dispute with Big Tech companies, the sources said.

The rules, first aimed at compelling tech giants to pay for news content online, allow an Australian government-appointed arbitrator to set fees if Big Tech companies and news publishers fail to find a common ground over copyright.

Rupert Murdoch's News reached last year a content-supply deal with Meta's Facebook in Australia under the rules, helping to put an end to a dispute that saw the social media giant briefly shut down thousands of pages in the country.

Under Australia's binding so-called "final-offer arbitration", the parties have to negotiate in good faith. But if a deal can't be struck between them, they have to present their offers and defer to an arbitrator to choose one.

The goal is to encourage tech giants and news publishers to reach an agreement before being compelled to go for this last resort procedure.

The telecoms operators that are part of GSMA, including some of Europe's largest such as Orange, Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica agree that the Australian way is the best approach, the sources said.

No formal document has yet been sent to Breton, the sources said. Officials are discussing whether the proposal will be made directly by the GSMA or from a group of chief executives, one of the sources said.

Breton has said he will seek feedback from both sides before drafting legislation.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Big Tech, Google, ALphabet, Meta, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix
Switch Mobility Appoints Mahesh Babu as CEO After Andy Palmer Resigns
Featured video of the day
Lenovo Yoga 7i: The Real Head-Turner
Advertisement

Related Stories

Google, Facebook, Big Tech Should Pay for Network Costs, Suggest EU Telcos
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter India Fires Majority Employees From Across Teams Under Mass Layoffs
  2. Oppo A98 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Elon Musk Says Twitter's Revenue Saw "Massive" Drop, Blames Activist Groups
  4. PayPal Shares Dropped Nearly 6 Percent Amid Warning About Bleak Quarter
  5. iPhone 14 Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 72,999: Report
  6. Samsung India Sells Smartphones Worth Rs. 14,400 Crore During Festive Season
  7. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped, May Come in 2023: Details Here
  8. Volkswagen Follows Audi, General Motors to Halt Paid Advertising on Twitter
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, Facebook, Big Tech Should Pay for Network Costs, Suggest EU Telcos
  2. Switch Mobility Appoints Mahesh Babu as CEO After Andy Palmer Resigns
  3. Samsung India Sells Smartphones Worth Rs. 14,400 Crore During Festive Season
  4. PayPal Shares Dropped Nearly 6 Percent as Company Warned About Bleak Holiday Quarter
  5. Elon Musk Blames Activist Groups Pressurising Advertisers for "Massive" Drop in Twitter's Revenue
  6. MoneyGram Will Let US Users Trade, Sell and Buy Crypto on Mobile App
  7. Twitter India Fires Majority Employees From Engineering, Sales, Communications Teams Under Mass Layoffs
  8. Volkswagen Follows Audi, General Motors to Halt Paid Advertising on Twitter
  9. iPhone 14 Reportedly Gets a Discount of Rs. 7,000 at JioMart Offline Stores: All Details
  10. Twitter Temporarily Closes Its Offices After Announcing Layoffs Through Mails
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.