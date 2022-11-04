Technology News
Switch Mobility Appoints Mahesh Babu as CEO After Andy Palmer Resigns

Switch Mobility's Executive Chairman role will be handed over to Dheeraj Hinduja, the company statement said.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 4 November 2022 22:17 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/Switch Mobility

Switch Mobility in August partnered with Chalo to deploy 5,000 electric buses across the country

Highlights
  • Andy Palmer has requested the management to let him step down as CEO
  • Mahesh Babu is the new chief executive officer with immediate effect
  • Dheeraj Hinduja would be assuming the role of Executive Chairman

Electric vehicle manufacturer Switch Mobility on Friday said its Vice Chairman and CEO Andy Palmer has offered to step down, citing personal reasons and has elevated Mahesh Babu as its new chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Palmer has requested the management to let him step down as Vice Chairman and CEO for personal reasons, the company said in a statement here.

"To maintain continuity of strategy and execution of plans, the Board has approved the elevation of Mahesh Babu as CEO of Switch Mobility," the company said.

Dheeraj Hinduja would be assuming the role of Executive Chairman immediately, the statement said.

"I would like to personally thank Andy for his vision and commitment since the inception of Switch and what we have achieved so far would not have been possible without his astute leadership," Hinduja said.

"Mahesh has the track record of successfully growing the business in India and I am confident that under his leadership, we can achieve the same in the UK and Europe," he said.

In August this year, Switch Mobility partnered with transport technology company Chalo to deploy 5,000 electric buses across the country. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard has been inked for an initial period of three years.

Under the partnership, Switch and Chalo will jointly invest to deploy electric buses in cities where Chalo is present.

Chalo will deploy its consumer technology solutions offering conveniences such as live bus tracking, digital tickets, and travel plans; and also determine routes, frequency, schedules, and fares.

Switch's responsibilities include the supply and maintenance of the electric buses.

 

