The proposed legislation is designed to compel internet giants like Google and Facebook to negotiate commercial deals and pay publishers for their content.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 June 2023 10:20 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Canada's media industry wants tighter regulation of tech companies

Highlights
  • They say proposals in the bill are unsustainable for their businesses
  • The bill was introduced in April 2022
  • The bill is similar to a ground-breaking law passed in Australia in 2021

Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms are using "bullying tactics" against a Canadian push aimed at ensuring financial support for news publishers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

The proposed legislation is designed to compel Internet giants like Google and Meta's Facebook to negotiate commercial deals and pay publishers for their content.

The US firms say proposals in the bill, dubbed the "Online News Act," are unsustainable for their businesses.

Google and Facebook have run tests this year to limit some users from viewing or sharing news content in Canada as a potential response if the legislation is passed into law in its current form.

"The fact that these Internet giants would rather cut off Canadians' access to local news than pay their fair share is a real problem, and now they're resorting to bullying tactics to try and get their way — it's not going to work," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

The legislation passed Canada's House of Commons in December and is in the unelected upper chamber of the parliament, which rarely blocks legislation cleared by the lower house.

Canada's media industry wants tighter regulation of tech companies to prevent them from elbowing news businesses out of the online advertising market.

The bill, introduced in April 2022, is similar to a ground-breaking law passed in Australia in 2021.

"The various internet giants like Meta are posting every year record profits while at the same time local independent news is struggling across this country," Trudeau said. "We will continue to make sure that these incredibly profitable corporations contribute to strengthening our democracy."

Google says the proposed rules are more stringent than those enacted in Australia and Europe. Spokesperson Shay Purdy, reacting to Trudeau's remarks, said the bill "has some serious problems that make it unworkable for our products and services".

Last week, Meta said the bill was fundamentally flawed. The company says news has no economic value for its platforms.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Further reading: Justin Trudeau, Online New Act, Google, Meta, Alphabet, Facebook
